Equity markets saw improvements last week with Japan's Nikkei seeing the strongest returns up 3.54 per cent over the week.
The Euro Stoxx 50 and ASX200 also saw an increase in value up 1.89pc and 1.98pc respectively.
The only major index to see negative performance was Shanghai's CSI 300 which was down 0.76pc over the week. The big US financials released strong results on Friday with JP Morgan Citibank and Wells Fargo all beating expectations in the quarter and reported higher profits as well as Net Interest Margins.
The banks also saw an increase in deposits with JP Morgan estimating a $50 billion gain in new deposits following March's Bank failures. On Friday JP Morgan's shares rose by 7.55pc and Citi by 3.89pc.
Across the pond, UK labour market came in hotter than expected. The average weekly earnings were 5.9pc year-on-year against an expected 5.1pc, and the month prior was also revised up 5.9pc. Employment growth was also higher at 169,000 versus 50,000 expected, as the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8pc.
This will be bad news for the Bank of England which will be heavily influenced by this data when deciding future rate rises. BoE pricing now has a 90pc chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in May, along with another by August and a chance of another in September.
In China, GDP rebounded quicker than expected with quarter one GDP growth beating expectation coming in at 2.2pc versus an expected 2pc.
Consumer retail saw the largest rally, with retail sales up 10.6pc year-on-year versus an expected 7.5pc.
The Reserve Bank of Australia released its April minutes, providing an insight into the central bank's decision to pause rate hikes. The decision was hotly debated and is no guarantee that further rate rises would stop altogether. Quarter one CPI data, which will be released on April 26, will be extremely important for the RBA's May meeting.
RBA chair Dr Philip Lowe noted in a recent speech that the RBA is still aiming to get inflation back to around 3pc by mid-2025, while also preferring to try and retain as much of the gains in the labour market as possible.
