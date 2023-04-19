The Land
Battalion heifer tops sale at $24,000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 20 2023 - 6:00am
Grant Kneipp, Battalion stud, Dundee, Dale and Stacey Jones, Ivery Downs Speckle Park, Colinton, Qld, and auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth. Photo: Simon Chamberlain
A heifer has sold for $24,000 at the inaugural Battalion Speckle Park stud sale, in Glen Innes, with a total clearance of 18 females averaging $13,222.

