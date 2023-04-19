A heifer has sold for $24,000 at the inaugural Battalion Speckle Park stud sale, in Glen Innes, with a total clearance of 18 females averaging $13,222.
The top-priced bull sold for $20,000, with 17 of 22 offered to average $9294, while embryos averaged $2262 and semen straws averaged $103.
Stacey and Dale Jones' Ivery Downs Speckle Parks, Colinton, Qld, were the top-priced heifer and bull buyers. Ivery Downs also bought the top-priced embryo packages.
Ms Jones said Ivery Downs had a strong influence from Battalion genetics. After the Glen Innes sale, they had bought 10 bulls from the stud in recent years.
The top-priced heifer was Battalion Spanish Angel S43, described as having 'loads of performance and shape'.
The unjoined heifer, 21 months, was sired by River Hill Samson 25S and was out of Almarlea E7 Spanish Angel K7.
She weighed 470 kilograms had an eye muscle area measurement of 87 square centimetres, and 7.5 per cent intramuscular fat.
Ivery Downs also paid $14,000 for the heifer, Battalion Kara S33, sired by Battalion Utah and out of Battalion Kara P4.
This May-drop heifer had been pregnancy tested in calf to Battalion Northerly.
The Jones' top-priced bull was 23-month-old Battalion Barracuda S67, a 790kg son of Wolf Lake Bob 24E out of Three Way Business Sense.
They also paid $14,000 for Battalion Monsoon R57, sired by Wattle Grove Mr Business E11, out of a Battalion Heartbreaker cow.
In the embryo section of the catalogue, Ivery Downs paid $4500 for two embryos from Battalion Heartbreaker, sired by Greenwood Coal Train 84J and $2000 for a package of three embryos from Battalion Gracelands Bat P3, sired by Greenwood Future LAF 20F.
Ivery Downs had also previously paid $100,000 for the world record-priced Speckle Park heifer at the Scone Speckle Park sale in May 2022, which was also from the Battalion Heartbreaker cow line, being its standout matron, Battalion Heartbreaker M1.
Ms Jones said Ivery Downs was planning to hold its first sale at the end of the year and had 75 registered stud animals. She said they were in partnership with the Payne family's Greenwood Speckle Park, Alberta, Canada, with a number of top stud prospects.
Kelvin and Kathy Rule, Charleville, Qld, were volume buyers, taking five bulls to $10,000 for Battalion Unit S68, and averaging $7200.
Maranda Pastoral Co, Barcaldine, Qld, bought three bulls averaging $6000; two were solid black in their markings.
Both buyers were bidding online.
The selling agents were Colin Say and Co, with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer. Elite Livestock Auctions provided the online interface.
