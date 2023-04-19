The Land

Hybrid sorghum A88 claims Premer Shield win

Simon Chamberlain
April 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Proud winners Steve Avard, farm manager, and George Duddy, Hudson Farms, Blackville. Photo: Simon Chamberlain
A crop of the Pioneer hybrid sorghum, A88, has snared the keenly contested Premer Shield for Blackville broadacre farmer George Duddy and his family, Hudson Farms.

