In the first time representing herself away from school, Reagan O'Donnell took out the grand champion paraders at Kempsey Show.
The 16-year-old's presentation and how she stood the heifer up was what made her stand out from the 100 paraders were judged by Jess and Jamie Grosser.
"I've been parading for five years but this is the first time I have won champion and it meant a lot because I was parading with my own home-bred heifer," Reagan said.
Reagan's heifer Oakland Park Angus Moriah T45 won champion Angus female at Kempsey and picked up reserve champion at Wauchope.
The reserve champion parader went to Freya Weismantel.
Parader results
Under 11: 1. Tom Prior 2. Amelia Latham, 3. Will Clarke - all from St Joseph's Primary School Kempsey.
11-13: 1. Isla von Mengersen St Paul's College, 2. Ava McCarthy St Paul's College, 3. Zach Irwin Kempsey High.
14-15: 1. Daniel Pryor Bellingen, 2. Ella Saul Kempsey High, 3. Izzy Preston St Paul's College Kempsey, 4. Chase Rosten St Paul's College Kempsey, 5. Brydie McGowan Kempsey High.
16-17: 1. Reagan O'Donnell Oakland Park Angus, 2. Imogen Dries Kempsey High, 3. Hayden Carter Kempsey High, 4. Phoebe Southwell Kempsey High, 5. Clancy Prior St Paul's College Kempsey.
Other results included Prestige Park Keith as male champion for Limousin, while Warrigal New Moon Q32 was awarded female champion of the breed.
Shorthorn Cloverdale Kaitis Janelle S1 was female champion of breed while KJ Hill took out both male and female Speckle Park classes.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
