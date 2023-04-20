Outstanding Jerseys carrying sought-after genetics went under the hammer at Sydney Royal on Sunday.
The Royal Rendezvous sale offered 40 females by the Menzies family, Riverlane Dairy, the home of Rivendell and Brunchilli Jerseys, achieving a full clearance, with an average of $8307.
The top-priced cow was Rivendell Gentry Cleo VG 87, which made $28,000, selling to Christopher Allen, Cobargo. She was by sire Rapid Bay Gentry and from dam Rivendell Colton Cleo VG 87.
The cow has enjoyed a successful showing career so far, winning the S two-year-old and best udder and receiving a honourable mention in the intermediate champion class at International Dairy Week.
She was reserve champion intermediate female at the NSW State Jersey Show in 2022 and was also reserve champion intermediate Jersey female at the Sydney Royal.
The equal top-priced heifers each made $14,000.
Rivendell Valentino Tammy was sold to Julianne McGoven, Wallacia, while Rivendell Joel Adell was purchased by Bushlea Jerseys, Leongatha, Victoria.
Rivendell Valentino Tammy is by sire All Lynns Louie Valentino, from dam Rivendell Vincenzo Tammy VG 87, and was reserve champion in the all breeds youth competition at Sydney Royal.
The other top heifer, Rivendell Joel Adell, is by Guimo Joel from Rivendell Gunman Annie EX 91, and was named reserve champion junior Jersey at the Sydney Royal.
Riverlane Dairy's Stewart Menzies was pleased with the sale. "It was a bit of an unknown bringing them this far with all the work that goes into them," Mr Menzies said.
"It seemed a good time to hold the sale, given the way the season is, combined with good milk prices. We've got plenty of numbers, so it was a good opportunity to present and sell them."
Mr Menzies said Rivendell Gentry Cleo VG 87 was popular with bidders.
"She has done very well at the bigger show nationally, so there was a lot of interest in her," he said.
The sale was conducted by DLS Dairy Livestock, with Brian Leslie as auctioneer, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auction.
