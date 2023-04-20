Succession planning or not? As I age less gracefully than I would like, my thoughts drift to what becomes of "stuff" when I die. How secure is a will (well, after 45 years of observations and a legal secretarial career early on) I can tell you without doubt, not very.
Will our beneficiaries hold us near to their hearts or wish us to hell when we meet our ultimate demise because of the mess that follows death and funeral expenses?
Who is the ogre is the dark corner? If we have suspicions now while we are still breathing, believe me, when we are gone, this or those ogres will develop into fully blown monsters, grasping and gobbling everything that can be liquidated. As I have concluded early, it is all about money to a very large percentage of offspring and beneficiaries.
I have witnessed that some of the most gracious mourners that stick together as a loving family are those that have little to claw over, and they should be admired and respected for their dignity.
Sadly, when there is an "estate" as such, the perception that some folks have as to their claim can become a legal reality in a courtroom, the combatant who has the savviest legal team and who is prepared to embellish the truth or simply omit some from their sad pathetic affidavits often wins. Is this what you want for your clan? Again pauperism is looking satisfying.
"Argh," you say, "my family would never stoop to such lows". Are you sure? Take a second look and sniff out the "non-blood" side too. Remember the ogre in the corner, get your family together, and have the conversations now, I say.
Ask yourself this question, "what do I desire as a legacy?" Maybe there is no desire; maybe you are already over it, and the greatest get-square to badly behaved kin is your last big mess for them to clean up.
Here's the bait.
Are we better to die penniless and without assets? Are we doing any of our mob favours thinking we have it all sorted post-life? Are we prepared for our most sacred possessions to be flogged off on the internet or mauled over by strangers in a garage sale? Will the greatest beneficiaries of our hard work be the accountants and solicitors in the professional world?
There is no sadder scenario than witnessing families implode and ultimately break down and your hard-earned legacy going to a stranger. Perhaps years of bickering and greed grinds people down, and with age comes an ability not to care, but I don't think so.
I think people really care about what they have worked hard for, and not just fiscally but also emotionally, and perhaps we should consider disposing of our cherished goods and hard earned money and assets to those who we wish to have them in the twilight years that we all hope to get to.
Morbid ramblings and thoughts, maybe, but are you comfortable with your situation?
