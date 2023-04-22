There should never be any doubt about my commitment to the show.
I am a longstanding member of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, having been accepted into the illustrious association in my early twenties.
It was a wonderfully social occasion, where some of us were also involved in showing stud sheep or cattle.
The show was the conduit for many social and work networks, which continue to this day.
And lest there be any doubt that the show endures, the crowds which attended the show during the Easter weekend, were equally thrilled and enthralled by the livestock displays, whether sheep, cattle, pigs, poultry or horses.
The steady parade through the Cox Pavilion before walking through to the cattle, pig and poultry judging was something to be admired.
The comments heard as the crowd passed through as the Merino sheep were being judged indicated a keen curiosity and fascination with the display.
And the long line of children waiting to enter the farmyard animal display only proves the effectiveness of the show in advancing the cause of agriculture.
We take the nuances of showing livestock in Sydney for granted, but knowing the public enthusiasm for knowledge, it only makes it more important for the well-informed livestock breeders and studmasters to engage.
Livestock have played a big role in the continual success of the RAS, which is not surprising considering its foundation was based on promoting the virtues of the colonial industry.
So it behoves livestock breeders and the RAS to continue to collaborate in making the show an attractive venue for the promotion of the industry to the public, who after all are our customers.
The art of showing stud livestock does not appeal to many commercial or indeed livestock breeders. But putting the best of your genetics in a public competition and judged by your peers must set a standard of advancing livestock excellence.
Even if some don't agree with the concept of showing as a means of creating productivity gains, comparing your animals against another has been time tested as a means of creating a productive standard to suit the country.
It should not be forgotten also that the show is an international showcase, where breeders from abroad can compare their livestock against the best in this country.
This year, the feature breed in the cattle section was the Speckle Park, and according to the many onlookers, it was the biggest showing of the breed in the world.
Surely this counts as proof of the value of the show as a place for promotion.
Success in the show ring also guarantees international exposure and opportunities for genetic sales.
I have heard of a Brahman stud from Queensland which was using the show as a potential window to the international market, as I also heard of a Merino breeder guaranteed international semen sales due to his success in the Cox Pavilion.
There has also been a huge reach across the country due to the coverage of livestock judging by The Land through livestream videos and daily website postings of the results.
It was noted Merino numbers were back as were cattle numbers - is that a result of lingering reluctance to attend due to the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Or was it because some stud breeders are now finding the cost of attending the show, in the form of accommodation and days away from their farm, more than they can justify?
Having suffered through droughts and floods, they are questioning the value in attending the show, even though they might have won a grand ribbon.
The city connection is important, so would some governmental assistance in supporting studmasters in attending the show be of great value?
And could businesses involved in the beef and wool supply chains add value and interest by sponsoring bigger prize money?
We all must support the show, because without livestock as a unique experience, the show would be less attractive to many visitors.
The show can't be allowed to deteriorate into a fair, memorable for the playground amusements, fairy floss and sample bags.
With livestock, whether breeds in their pavilions, dogs and cats on display, or horse events in the ring, the show offers a lifelong experience for so many people.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.