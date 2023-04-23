How to fix a broken planet - book review

Cribb describes how the human jawbone is the most destructive implement on the planet - ''......each year, in the course of devouring 8.5 trillion meals, our jaw helps to dislodge up to 75 billion tonnes of topsoil, swallows 7 trillion tonnes of fresh water, generates nearly a third of humanity's total greenhouse gas emissions, and distributes 5 million tonnes of specialised poisons." (Chapter 8, pp89)