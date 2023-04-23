How to fix a broken planet - book review

I AM LITERALLY ABOUT to become a grandmother again as my daughter-in-law is in labour as I write.
My self-description is a realistic optimist and yet, with the continually mounting evidence of planetary destruction from industrial agriculture, deforestation, man-made desertification, chemical deserts, over-exploitation, man-made pandemics and over-consumption of finite resources, I am concerned about the future this brand new baby is being born into.
'How to Fix a Broken Planet' is Julian Cribb's 19th book, and the sixth focusing on existential threats to humanity.
As a member of the Council for Human Futures and a highly acknowledged science communicator, Julian is perfectly qualified to comment.
According to Cribb, climate change pales into in significance when compared to a more recent development - '.....the poisoning of our planet through man-made chemicals is, in all probability, the largest human impact on Earth - and the one least understood, measured or regulated.
"It is one of the 10 catastrophic risks now confronting humanity.
"This planetary mass pollution has mostly taken place in the last two generations.
"All precious generations inhabited a far cleaner world.'' (Chapter 6, pp 70)
However, he does provide innumerable solutions at the personal, community, national and global levels. The very first aspect is to accept our beautiful planet is B R O K E N and teetering at many tipping points.
Humanity is within the Sixth Mass Extinction in the Anthropocene Epoch and, collectively, we humans have caused it and continue to exacerbate the destruction with our daily activities.
Cribb describes how the human jawbone is the most destructive implement on the planet - ''......each year, in the course of devouring 8.5 trillion meals, our jaw helps to dislodge up to 75 billion tonnes of topsoil, swallows 7 trillion tonnes of fresh water, generates nearly a third of humanity's total greenhouse gas emissions, and distributes 5 million tonnes of specialised poisons." (Chapter 8, pp89)
Solutions are aplenty yet, individual and political will are required to be visionary, then change behaviours.
One critical solution is 'convert the current world agricultural system to regenerative farming, at loser intensity, greater climate resilience and fewer chemicals.'
'.....regenerative farms restore soil and water quality, lock up soil carbon, protect the surrounding environment, and operate more effective and sustainable combinations of crops, pastures and livestock.' (Chapter 8, pp 96)
However, powerful and influential vested interests maintain the status quo in these billion-dollar industries including Big Ag (agri-business and chemical companies), Big Finance to keep farmers producing low-value commodities, Big Science with corporatised 'science', Big Food which relies on cheap commodities, and the supermarkets - the vital distribution system.
Breaking out of this is very doable and I ask all grandparents to advocate - and activate - changes which will make this world habitable for those emerging into it right now.
Please read 'How to Fix a Broken Planet' for the next generations.
