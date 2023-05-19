Seemingly stranded in a paddock, by a loch reminiscent of those in the auld country of Scotland, lies the original homestead of a famed vineyard and monument to an agricultural pioneer of the Hunter Valley.
Lochinvar House, formerly Kaluda House by the creek of the same name, harks back to a time when the subsumed landscape of Australia presented a multitude opportunities for arrivals from the colonial motherland. It was borne of a time when wealth and prosperity were rewarded with even greater abundance.
Governor Brisbane's ascension to power in 1821, replacing Governor Macquarie - both of them of Scottish descents - had the result that land grants to free settlers became policy. A year later Henry Dangar surveyed the Hunter Valley and from this the first land grants were made available.
In that same year a young Scotsman named Leslie Duguid, 20 years old, arrived in Sydney aboard the sailing ship William Shand and very quickly found himself at liberty to develop 800 hectares of his own land amongst the parishes of Gosforth, Branxton and Allandale.
He had been in the country less than two months.
Of course the personable traveller, himself from a wealthy and influential family of the landed gentry, had come armed, quite heavily, with letters of glowing recommendation.
Mr Duguid named his portion of estate in the Parish of Gosforth, 500ha, "Lochinvar" and barely had time to improve much of anything at all before he boarded another ship for England, just six months later.
On his return south of the equator to the new colony, after nearly two years, he again applied to the NSW Government for yet more land. With the death of his father the young man had inherited greater wealth again and wished to reflect his good status in the excellent grazing lands upriver from the newly incorporated town of Maitland.
Governor Brisbane refused Mr Duguid, on the grounds that no improvements had been carried out during the first land grant.
So the young gentleman was assigned his first convict servant who got to work. Embracing the early concept of terra nullius, the energetic Scot, and his minions, set about creating something that only the rarified few could do in his homeland - build an empire, complete with serfs in the form of convict labour and improved pastures for sheep and cattle: Specifically high quality Devon. In time he became a member of the Agricultural Society.
The climate suited something more and it wasn't long before a vineyard was planted - hermitage and others. To build upon that enterprise Mr Duguid brought out French viticulturalist to oversea the cultivation of grapes and so was born the reputable label Kaluda Wines.
Of course farm life for Leslie Duguid was only an adjunct to his many commercial interests, which included a successful importing venture followed by a foray into banking beginning as a teller with the fledgling Bank of Australia. He later formed the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney eventually rising to managing director.
At the age of 28 Leslie married Anne Scargill, step-daughter of the colonial magistrate and successful farmer James Mudie, Castle Forbes via Singleton. At the time this Scotsman had just been appointed Justice of the Peace under Governor Darling and he quickly carved a reputation for being harsh and brutal in doling out punishment to offending convict servants.
When this inevitably led to violence against Mr Mudie's own property this dispenser of justice was barred from service. On his return to England the ex-pat Scot wrote with poisoned pen in his own defense, painting a lurid picture of his enemies.
The young Duguids were also familiar with the lash, with more than a few convicts escaping to find their freedom. One of these was the rogue Irishman John Donohoe, assigned to Lochinvar when its young owner was just 23 years old. Mr Donohoe slipped his chains three years later and became a bushranger, immortalised in songs like The Wild Colonial Boy.
Trouble with Aborigines was expected but not the reply from government when a group of 11 landholders asked for military support, following a spate of crop and cattle losses through fire and spear.
Governor Darling suggested these gentlemen farmers take control of the situation themselves and learn to live on the land they professed to own.
Most of Leslie and Anne's time was spent in Sydney and here they lived well, among lavish surroundings in King Street amongst the throbbing beat of emerging enterprise, and later at Botany Bay. Always there were servants to cook, serve and clean up while the popular couple dined within exclusive social circles that extended all the way up to Government House.
By 1840 Lochinvar was up for sale as Leslie and Anne returned to England to set up the London office of the Commercial Bank of Sydney. They left with a fanfare that turned rather sober given time.
Just seven years later Mr Duguid was stripped of his title as managing director after half the yearly profits went missing, with only the dulled pencil tip of this laird of Lochinvar to blame for the embezzlement - and subsequent bankruptcy!
