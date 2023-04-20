Police are calling for public assistance after firearms and property was stolen during a break and enter at a Cobar property, operating as a business.
The crime occurred between 2.30am and 5.30am on Monday 27 March. Police allege three people forced their way into the property on Tenth Street, Cobar, stealing 10 firearms. Two motorcycles and a safe containing cash and documents was also stolen.
Detectives attached to Central North Police District and the Rural Crime Prevention Team are currently investigating the crime. The team has released CCTV vision of a person they believe might be able to assist with the inquiries.
The person shown in the CCTV footage is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build. He is shown wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes, and dark material covering his head/face.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area - to contact Cobar Police Station on (02) 6830 9899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information is treated in strict confidence.
