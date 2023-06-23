A feature of the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show are the District Exhibits, where four regions across NSW and one for south-east Queensland display the best of their local produce in eye catching panoramas.
Promoting the best that agriculture in NSW brings to the community, they are an intricate part of the guardianship by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW of our agricultural heritage and achievements.
Each year, the District Exhibits attract admiration for their classical invocation of life on the land through various themes or messages.
Known since 1995 as the Woolworths District Exhibit Competition, the tradition dates to 1900 when the competition formally began.
I did one fleece and he came back and showed me a few things about correctly presenting a fleece for display.- Rick Hoolihan talking about the support he had from Josh Bushell
But the idea originated in 1876 when the RAS Council resolved to set apart three areas or 'courts' in the Prince Alfred Exhibition Hall at the Society's Prince Alfred Park Showground for joint displays from country societies located in the principal divisions of the colony.
Those displays were non-competitive until the late 1880s and into the 1890s when collections of farm produce began to be judged, with individuals, businesses and agricultural societies all competing against each other.
The names and numbers of participating regions changed over the years but the first 'courts' to compete were Clarence, Central New England, Grenfell, Mudgee, Nepean, Orange and Tumut.
The current five districts are Western, Northern, South-East Queensland, Southern and Central.
Eleven perpetual trophies are currently awarded for District Exhibits, the premier of them being the magnificent District Shield.
The Shield was first awarded in 1911, making it the oldest perpetual trophy in the RAS collection.
Three unofficial novelty trophies are traditionally also awarded: the Pumpkin-Bowling Trophy, the Beer Can Trophy and the Pig's Trotter Cup.
The work that goes into the designing and building those District Exhibits is not seen by the general public.
But there are dedicated members of the various show societies, breed societies and farmers who contribute through experience, produce or labour.
One is Rick Hoolihan who was acknowledged by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW for his twenty five years of service to the Western District Exhibit.
The Corriedale breeder from Rydal was presented with his medal during the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
While he was humbled by the award, Rick's first thoughts were for the late Josh Bushell who encouraged him to join the team.
"I would like to mention Josh Bushell for inviting me all those years ago to assist with the Wool Section," Rick said.
"I had shown some cross-bred fleeces at the Oberon Show in 1994, and he tried to get in contact with me."
Eventually, through the 'six degrees of separation', a meeting occurred in a local pub in 1995.
"Josh said we've been looking for you," Rick recalled.
"He was impressed by the wool I had been showing at Oberon and he invited me to come to Sydney and assist with preparing the wool section."
Rick was shown how to dress a fleece for display in the district exhibition by Josh and then left to get on with it.
"I did one fleece and he came back and showed me a few things about correctly presenting a fleece for display," Rick said.
"He gave me the self confidence which really helped me."
The design for the Western District's display takes place at the Gilgandra Showgrounds which leads to months of preparation.
Besides his work with wool section, Rick further contributes by picking up the local produce, fruit and vegetables for the display.
"I gained a lot of knowledge about fruit and veges," he said.
"A highlight has been winning the Beer Can Trophy in 2002 for the best Wool Section.
"It has been a very enjoyable experience and I've had a great time at the Show.
"Sometimes I've been down for the whole show putting together the wool display and helping with building the district exhibit."
Rick also continues to exhibit his Corriedale sheep and in 2023, he had the champion Corriedale fleece while his senior ram came first in his class.
"The District Exhibits are great for promoting agriculture," he said.
"That is why we are doing it."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
