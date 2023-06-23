The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rick's wool contribution to the Western District's annual display

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated June 26 2023 - 7:03am, first published June 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Paton (35 years) congratulates Rick Hoolihan on his 25 years with the Western District display. Photos: Karen Bailey
Graham Paton (35 years) congratulates Rick Hoolihan on his 25 years with the Western District display. Photos: Karen Bailey

A feature of the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show are the District Exhibits, where four regions across NSW and one for south-east Queensland display the best of their local produce in eye catching panoramas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.