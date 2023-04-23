The Land
Hunter Valley livestock producers are dealing with opposite worlds of dry and wet

By Jamie Brown
April 24 2023 - 6:00am
Tanya Hooley, Scone with first calf cows, Red Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross, purchased at the top of the market and reluctantly let go last week for the break-even price of $2500 because of dwindling water and feed.
The Hunter is a tale of two valleys at the moment with dry country and poor prospects for winter feed at one end while graziers at the other are enjoying the best of seasons.

