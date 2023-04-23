The Hunter is a tale of two valleys at the moment with dry country and poor prospects for winter feed at one end while graziers at the other are enjoying the best of seasons.
Beef producer Tanya Hooley, Scone, recently made the hard decision to sell heifers purchased for a premium at the top of the cattle market and now offered with four week old calves at foot, making $2500 at Maitland. She says she was fortunate to break even.
A load of older cows, in prime condition tested as empty, sold at Maitland last Monday to make $1900; a price she was happy to take.
"Things just changed from November. The rain stopped. I've never seen cracks in the ground like we have at this time of year," she said. "We need good steady rain, not the two and three millimetres we've been getting. My dams are completely dry and while I've got good bore water if we lose that it will be worse than having no feed."
Ms Hooley said her native pasture had gone off and hay was in very short supply in the upper Hunter.
"It's so disheartening to see paddocks full of feed and then once they dry out they disintegrate in front of you. It's depressing when paddocks go brown with no cover."
Ms Hooley recalls the bad droughts of the 1980s when her mother chopped up pumpkins with an axe for cattle feed, and her father fortified their diet with a ute load of sticky buns and pikelets from a major bakery outlet.
"After that I can't look at another sticky bun again," she said. "It's hard to know what to do but I won't resort to that."
Scone livestock agent Warick Clydesdale, Davidson Cameron, described the rain shadow as extending from Muswellbrook to WillowTree - Wallabadah, and from Merriwa to Barrington
"After a few years of very nice weather the tap has turned off and it has come as a bit of a shock," reported livestock agent Warick Clydesdale,
"Meanwhile, Musswellbrook south is outstanding," he said.
"Those guys have the ability to hold on; they've got crops in the ground. They're just biding their time until they can put cattle on that crop."
As a result there is little supply of much-needed agistment, from breeders in the rain shadow who paid dear prices for breeders last year and want to hang on to their new genetics.
There's a lot of demand but little supply.
"There's not a lot of crop in these dry areas. It's not desperate yet but if we don't get a rain event in the next two to three weeks, if we don't get clover and herbage in our paddocks, then it will be a lean time.
"The agistment market gets brighter each week. A lot of these producers have paid good money for replacement breeders and they don't want to be forced to sell but paddocks are hard to find.
"Anyone who has got grass won't take cattle as they'll probably buy stock. They are looking for opportunity to purchase cattle."
Singleton agronomist Kyle Roper, Farmers Warehouse, says the southern Hunter is experiencing a remarkable season, with ideal soil moisture and the area going under seed up by 20 to 30 per cent; predominantly forage cereals and rye grass.
"At first our summer was a little bit tough with dry conditions and sporadic rain but now it has come good and farmers who have cattle on hand want to do a job on them," he said.
"For the last three years they have relied on native pasture but there's not a huge amount of summer feed. Meanwhile we have great conditions to sow into.
"We had some hot days in March with temperatures to 45 degrees which was good for making hay. The nights are cool and there's been cracking good days. It's been ideal growing conditions."
Mr Roper said early sown rye and oats under irrigation were proving most successful, with water on demand critical during that March hot spell.
"If you early sow you need to back it up with water," he said. "Farmers are only getting away with it by using a pivot."
