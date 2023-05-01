IN their innagaural sale Aitken Australian Whites sold 100 per cent of their rams with the top-priced ram heading interstate.
Hailing from Bundarra all 15 Australian White rams sold to a top of $6700 and average of $2040.
Rob Aitken, Aitken Australian Whites, said they were extremely happy with the results of their first sale.
The top-priced ram was the August 2021-drop Jasper 21013, sired by Sniper 190122 and out of Red Hill 190459, and sold for $6700 to William Peck, Mundulla, SA.
Mr Peck said Jasper would be used both as a stud ram and commercially and he hoped Jasper would add the length and depth to his flock that the ram displays.
Mr Aitken said Jasper had been a stand out ram and was joined to a select number of stud ewes prior to sale.
The second top-priced ram was the August 2021-drop Aitken 21011, sired by Sniper 190122 and out of Tattykeel 190284, sold for $2600 to David Toms, Warialda.
The sale was conducted via AuctionsPlus by Williamson Rural Marketing and QPL Rural.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
