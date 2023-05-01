The Land
Home/News

Aitken Australian Whites rams to $6700

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced ram in the Aitken Australian Whites online sale sold for $6700. Photo supplied.
The top-priced ram in the Aitken Australian Whites online sale sold for $6700. Photo supplied.

IN their innagaural sale Aitken Australian Whites sold 100 per cent of their rams with the top-priced ram heading interstate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.