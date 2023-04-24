The Land
Angus steers top at $1630/head

By Simon Chamberlain
April 24 2023 - 10:00am
Jim Tickle, Sugarloaf Angus stud, Dungog sold a pen of 10 steers, averaging 420kg for $1630 to the Singleton weaner sale. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
A pen of 10 to 11-month-old Angus steers, averaging 420 kilograms, has topped the HRLX Hunter Valley feature weaner sale at $1630 or 388 cents a kilo.

