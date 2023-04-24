Steve Garland, The Basin, McCullys Gap, near Muswellbrook, offered 53 Angus steers sired by Knowla, Pentira and Talooby Angus bulls. His top pen was 26 steers, averaging 337kg, which made $1460/hd or 433c/kg. Another pen of 13, averaging 303kg, made $1280, while the final pen of 14, averaging 288kg, made $1230 or 430c/kg. Mr Garland said that while his country was drying off and feed shortages were looming, his stock water supplies were in good shape.