A pen of 10 to 11-month-old Angus steers, averaging 420 kilograms, has topped the HRLX Hunter Valley feature weaner sale at $1630 or 388 cents a kilo.
The steers were from Jim Tickle and family's Sugarloaf Angus stud, Dungog. They were part of a yarding of almost 2050 steers and heifers from the Lower Hunter, Singleton district, Quirindi and Armatree, in the Central West.
On offer were 1414 steers, mostly Angus, that ranged in price from 150c/kg to 498c/kg, averaging 390c/kg.
Only 57 steers were offered in the up to 200kg range, averaging 342c/kg and topping at 426c/kg. In the 200kg to 280kg range, 514 steers were offered with a minimum price of 150c/kg to a top of 498c/kg. In dollar terms, the prices ranged from $390/hd to $1250.
Most numerous were the steers in the 280kg to 330kg, with 545 yarded, selling from 224c/kg to 461c/kg for an average of 384.80c/kg.
Singleton agent Roger Fuller said the market was firm "compared to recent sales".
"This market is down on last year, but all the markets (across the state) are making the same," he said.
"There's been a correction in the market, but we've got to keep going.
"I would like to see some rain in western NSW, and then we should see a rise in the market."
Several volume sellers offered fantastic lines of cattle and were supported by commission buyers with orders from the New England and North West Slopes.
Steve Garland, The Basin, McCullys Gap, near Muswellbrook, offered 53 Angus steers sired by Knowla, Pentira and Talooby Angus bulls. His top pen was 26 steers, averaging 337kg, which made $1460/hd or 433c/kg. Another pen of 13, averaging 303kg, made $1280, while the final pen of 14, averaging 288kg, made $1230 or 430c/kg. Mr Garland said that while his country was drying off and feed shortages were looming, his stock water supplies were in good shape.
Peter Kirkwood, the manager of the Armatree district Property, North Bullagreen, sold 24 Pine Creek and Sugarloaf blood Angus steers that averaged 390kg, making $1560.
BlackJack Pastoral Company, Lostock sold about 50 steers. A pen of 9, averaging 355kg, made $1420; another pen of 9, averaging 343kg, made $1410, while a lighter pen of 6, averaging 298kg, made $1290.
Neil Stevens, Wellsmore, Quirindi, account MCMXL (1940) Stevens sold 7 Limflex/Angus cross steers, averaging 401kg for $1580/hd.
Waverley Station, Timor, sold 44 steers in two pens, averaging 250kg and 256kg, for $1250, while Nigel and Janet Meyn of BenLedi Pastoral Company, singleton, sold 10 steers, averaging 303kg for 452c/kg or $1370/hd.
Grahame Chevalley, Glenroy Cattle Co, Gresford, had plenty to smile about with 36mm falling on the eve of the sale, and his line of 44 steers ranged in price from $1280 to $1360/hd.
P and A Baker, Middle Creek, sold 19 pure Te Mania blood steers, averaging 312kg for $1350/hd and a pen of 21, of the same description, averaging 347, for $1405/hd.
The top money in the 597 heifers was from the Evans family, Carrabolla, near Gresford, with a pen of 10, Knowla and Millah Murrah blood, averaging 296kg for $1580.
Thomas Livestock's Grant Whatham said the heifers were an "exceptional sale" and made 544c/kg.
The steers in the heavy end sold between 410c/kg and 420c/kg, while in the lighter pens were at 430c/kg to 44c/kg.
He said the buyer interest came from the Tamworth, and Moss Vale regions, with a number of cattle going to southern Queensland.
"Feed lotters were busy buying steers for backgrounding."
Mr Whatham said there was still a large number of weaners in the southern Hunter Valley to be marketed, and the combined Singleton agents were holding another sale on May 19.
In the 200kg to 280kg weight range, 250 heifers ranged in price from 208c/kg to 526c/kg, averaging 341c/kg.
