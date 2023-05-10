Is agriculture setting itself up to fail on emissions reduction targets?
This was the topic explored by leading climate expert Professor Mark Howden, who warned against setting unachievable climate goals.
Prof Howden was a guest speaker at the recent Upper Murray Beef Producers Forum at Jingellic.
The director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at The Australian National University, said agriculture needs to set achievable goals, informed by science, explaining that these would still benefit the environment.
He said while carbon dioxide targets of net zero were required, for other greenhouse gas emissions, including methane and nitrous oxide, only a reduction was needed.
"In terms of methane we need to reduce that by 60 per cent over the long term - around 30pc or 40pc by 2030 - and for nitrous oxide we have to reduce that by about 30pc," he said.
"If you talk about net zero you might think 'oh well I have to go to net zero for methane', (but) it's not the case.
"We don't have to get down to zero through a breeding program or whatever. We just have to get down 60pc. That's a hard enough task, but it's actually a lot easier than to go 100pc reduction."
Prof Howden said targets like Meat and Livestock Australia's CN30 goals were "overly ambitious".
"It's really important for industry to be informed by the science to get the targets right," he said.
"If you try for impossible targets there's a tendency for humans to give up.
"We don't want people to give up - we want people to have realistic and sensible ways of achieving them."
Prof Howden said while the general trend was indicating the levels of the major greenhouse gasses were beginning to flatten, he said last year there were still record levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, and other gases, accumulating in the atmosphere, which resulted in record levels of global warming.
He said these increased levels, and the resultant changes in climate, had already affected agriculture.
"It's very clear everyone is being affected negatively by climate change in agriculture," he said.
Mr Howden said a study by ABARES had shown that agricultural productivity in Australia would have been about 22pc higher in the absence of climate change.
He said climate change was affecting river flows, temperatures, rainfall, bushfire risks and climate variability, including longer periods of drought and flooding.
"We're likely to see significant increases on climate variability, risk profiles to change, extreme events to become more frequent and more severe," he said.
However, Mr Howden said there were ways for farmers to respond.
"From the point of view of emission reduction, the first port of call is always efficiency," he said.
"Having better genetics is a way out taking out the bottom 10pc - that's a classic example of lack of efficiencies and continue to push that and Australian farmers are generally great at doing that.
"We're already well on that efficiency curve - it's just taking that further."
Prof Howden said having good information on not just genetics, but also about climate and soil conditions, what regenerative means and how to do it if that is what consumers wanted, was also important.
"Efficiency and really good information enables you to do your job better over time," he said.
He said there were already known ways that worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as supplementing cottonseed.
"It will push down your emissions by about 16pc, give or take, and boost your productivity at the same time," he said.
Prof Howden said there was also additives like Bovear, which were particularly pertinent to intensive livestock systems like feedlots or dairies, as it could reduce emissions by 40pc and 80pc.
Adaption was also a strategy and Prof Howden said it was important for farmers to look at what their values were, for example, product reliablility, and how climate change would affect that and what they could do about it.
"It's not the technology that gives you 5pc here or 2pc there - it's actually the strategic ability of farmers to make good, long term decisions. That's the best to deal with climate change," he said."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
