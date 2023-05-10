The Land
Professor Mark Howden, ANU, says climate targets should be more realistic

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at The Australian National University, speaking at the Upper Murray beef producers forum at Jingellic. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Is agriculture setting itself up to fail on emissions reduction targets?

