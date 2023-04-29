AUSTRALIA'S native flora is vast.
We possess an estimated 23,845 species of which 86 per cent are endemic (that is, found only in Australia).
It can be hard if you want to make a native garden to know where to start.
There are three genera I fall back on when I'm starting on a native planting plan: Crowea, Correa and Westringia.
All are tough and hardy and all blend well with exotics, so fit easily into most planting schemes.
Crowea exalata (50 to 70 centimetres) from WA is a wonderful front row plant.
It rarely needs pruning, though an occasional tip prune keeps it dense.
Its narrow, acid green leaves are aromatic when crushed and numerous pink, starry flowers appear throughout summer and autumn.
Several forms are available in shades of pink or white.
Austraflora Green Cape (15cm by 80cm) is almost prostrate, making it perfect for a bank.
Bindalong Compact is smaller and neater than the species.
C. exalata is happy in both full sun and part shade and is frost and drought hardy.
Propagation is from semi-ripe cuttings taken in autumn which is a bit fiddly as the plant is in flower, but there should be plenty of cutting material there if you poke about.
My second go-to native shrub is a Westringia Jervis Gem.
This is a low-growing version of the well-known coastal rosemary (W. fruticosa) and has small, silvery green leaves and tiny violet flowers for much of the year: mine often flowers after rain.
About a metre in height and width, it's happy in most soils.
Jervis Gem isn't totally maintenance free as - like many Australian shrubs - it tends to a bare, woody base unless regularly pruned.
I tip prune mine in late winter, before it jumps into spring growth, and then wait for another few weeks before taking half-rip tip cuttings, which strike quickly.
My final native favourite is Correa alba, a member of a small endemic genus of 10 species, sometimes known as native fuchsias, that has produced numerous beautiful garden forms.
C. alba is a winner for several reasons.
Its small, starry white flowers appear mostly in autumn but also on and off through the year, often after rain like those of Jervis Gem.
Its small, rounded leaves are a soft, velvety grey and cover the bush densely even if left unpruned.
Pruning, though, is another of its great features as it can be clipped into more or less any size or shape.
You can keep it small the better to display the flowers, train it as topiary in a pot, or grow it as a hedge.
It's one of the best all purpose shrubs I grow, tough enough for an exposed situation, happy in full sun or part shade though flowers best in sun, frost and drought hardy, easy to propagate from soft tip cuttings in autumn.
You need a few spiky leaves among round and oval foliage for contrast.
Grassy Lomandra longifolia Tanika, blue flowered flax lily, Dianella revoluta, and the tall, red flowering kangaroo paw Anigozathos flavidus all fill the bill perfectly.
