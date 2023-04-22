The Land
Home/News

Large agricultural drones could be key for farmers in reducing impact of spray drift

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 23 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agricultural drones have a promising future in the farming sector, as more farmers are turning to the innovative technology to compete crop spraying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.