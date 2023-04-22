The Land
Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) compliance officers and staff visit Tamworth and Moree

By Breanna Chillingworth
April 23 2023 - 9:00am
An NRAR officer inspects a water meter on a property with a landholder. Picture supplied
An NRAR officer inspects a water meter on a property with a landholder. Picture supplied

THE state's water watchdog has laid out its four key priorities for the next 12 months that it will home in on after a jampacked round of meetings in Tamworth and Moree.

