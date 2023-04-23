Longreach Regional Council (Queensland) mayor Tony Rayner is among those expressing surprise at the state government's rejection of the consortium tender headed by AAM Investment Group for the former Longreach Pastoral College.
AAM announced in a statement on Friday morning that it was deeply disappointed that the government had decided to award three successful tender applicants, for a total price of $12.4 million, and that the consortium had not been successful.
Managing director Garry Edwards said the Queensland government's decision was an opportunity lost.
Cr Rayner, also the chairman of the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, said the news had been a massive shock, saying he thought the AAM consortium would have been a very successful outcome, not only for the region but for the state.
"It clearly had so many successful elements," he said.
"Like industry, we now wait eagerly for the announcement of who the successful applicants are, and hope the government has made wise and strategic decisions.
"The successful tender bid had to provide community benefit and not be based on price alone.
"We hope there's an element of industry training in there."
Longreach grazier Mike Pratt, who has been at the frontline of the lobby to retain the former college for agricultural training purposes, said he was gutted by the news.
"I thought it was a lay down mizere," he said. "The consortium bid was a great result from everyone's point of view."
Nine of Australia's prominent pastoral holdings had pledged their financial support for the bid, which would have repurposed the college assets for unique targeted learning.
Mr Pratt said it seemed the government had believed there was a better outcome than what had been put forward by the AAM consortium, which he thought had ticked boxes for everyone.
Maranoa MP and Nationals leader David Littleproud has expressed surprise at the state government's $12.4 million sale of the former college site to three tender applicants.
The consortium led by AAM had garnered significant local support in the form of a letter signed by 3300 individuals and organisations.
While Mr Littleproud is hopeful the successful tender bids will deliver on commitments to the community, he said if they did not, it was up to the government to fill in the gaps regarding agricultural training.
"We would hope the successful tender bids will have a focus on offering agricultural training to the next generation of regional workers," Mr Littleproud said.
"However, if that is not their intentions, the state government needs to come clean and identify how it will fill those gaps because it is the state government's responsibility."
"Awarding the tender to AAM was an opportunity for this site to be industry led, so we can only hope the successful tender applicants will share a similar vision for the facility."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
