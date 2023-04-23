The Land
Truck rollover south-west of Bathurst, Mid-Western Highway closed in both directions

Updated April 24 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:42am
Truck rollover closes highway in both directions
Truck rollover closes highway in both directions

THE Mid-Western Highway between Bathurst and Blayney is closed and a detour is in place following a truck rollover.

