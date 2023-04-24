Australian Wool Innovation's chief executive John Roberts has returned to Australia after a productive week in China, meeting senior industry figures in Shanghai, Zhangjiagang, Tongxiang, Nanjing and Beijing.
Mr Roberts met industry groups, including the China Wool Textile Association, the Nanjing Wool Market and senior executives of key wool processing operations who process Australian wool, in the first visit by the organisation since 2019.
Mr Roberts says it was essential to go to China for the first time in almost four years, "I went there as soon as I possibly could. Because right throughout COVID and despite the hideous lockdowns, they were still able to support Australian wool growers and the domestic trade more broadly throughout that period, and it was important to get up there and acknowledge that and thank the Chinese processing sector on behalf of our stakeholders. And it's a message that was very much appreciated.
"The first part of the trip involved going to the two major processing hubs in the Yangtze Delta, Zhangjiagang and Tongxiang, near Shanghai, and that's where the vast majority of Australian wool clip is first processed.
"The meetings with processors accounted for more than 70 per cent of that buying power, the biggest top makers in China and, therefore, worldwide. All of them are reporting the expansion of their processing facilities, which is really encouraging.
That optimism is also reflected in many of the second-tier processors who are also looking to expand or have already done so during COVID-19.
"There was an underlying confidence in China and a quiet determination to expand in China. There is a belief that more and more Chinese consumers are going to want to wear wool. So, the 50pc (of wool from Australia) that now stays in China, they think, is going to increase each year on year. And in fact, that view is also coming from the China Wool Textile Association.
"Chinese consumers are buying local brands and local designers, which is a massive shift to where we were, say, 10 to 15 years ago.
"Previously there, it seemed everybody in China wanted the Burberry check and the Louis Vuitton imagery, now there is greater support for local brands".
He says there have been major changes in both consumer and industry attitudes when it comes to environmental issues as well.
"There has been a massive shift towards traceability because there's been so much online buying, but the concept of sustainability in China has escalated at a rate I hadn't quite expected.
The industry has been doing a lot of tweaking of the machinery during the COVID-19 downtime. Every plant I went to has been updated, and I've never seen so many solar panels, and they weren't there four years ago.
Overall, the expansion in plant capacity is incredible. A few years ago, only two or three top-making plants had the capacity to process over 10 million kilos. That number has increased significantly.
The fact these factories are expanding is a good sign. The companies don't just build them on a hunch; they've done their research. They understand that the Chinese consumer wants a naturally sourced fibre. They're getting a similar message from their overseas customers, too, particularly with the rising spending power of Gen. Z. They are emphasising the natural biodegradable qualities of wool because it is a strong selling point."
Mr Roberts, who visited India in December for trade talks, says India and China are important for Australian wool sales.
"Well, you embrace both China and India. Some of the key mills in India are expanding, but that said, they've still got a long way to go from 5pc of our wool clip India currently takes to the 82pc that China buy".
The last visit by an Australian-based AWI representative to China was in 2019. AWI has locally staffed offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.
