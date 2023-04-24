The Land
First AWI visit to China since 2019

By Newsroom
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
AWIs China country manager, Jeff Ma, AWI CEO John Roberts and AWI Trade Consultant Scott Carmody, meeting with Chinese Picture supplied by AWI
Australian Wool Innovation's chief executive John Roberts has returned to Australia after a productive week in China, meeting senior industry figures in Shanghai, Zhangjiagang, Tongxiang, Nanjing and Beijing.

