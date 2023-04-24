The Land
Merom Speckle Park stud sells top bull and top heifer for $16,000 each

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:06am, first published 7:00am
With the top-priced bull is the auctioneer Ryan Morris, Craig and Jaxon Dolinksi, Rockhampton, Queensland, vendor John Weekley and stud manager Erin Grills, Merom stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Demand for heifers was evident at Scone Speckle Park, with 46 out of 49 catalogued, selling to $16,000 and averaging $5945, while 18 bulls of the 40 catalogued sold at auction to $16,000, averaging $5444.

