Eldorado tipped the scales at 804kg and was calved on March 29, 2021. It had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 124 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat (IMF) percentage of 7.5 per cent. It was described as a standout bull with a spectacular muscle pattern. Mainstream Eldorado E11 sired the bull out of a Champagne Pretender cow, Gilderoy Springs Weuve.