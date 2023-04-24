Police are calling for witnesses to an accident at Dry Plain today, around 40 kilometres northwest of Cooma.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Dry Plain shortly after 1pm today, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Monaro Police District found a truck had crashed and rolled, trapping the driver.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, however, the driver died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified but he's believed to be aged in his 50s.
A crime scene was established which was forensically examined, as police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
