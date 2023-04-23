The Land
Franco Herefords dispersal records solid bidding

By Jamie Brown
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 6:00am
Top selling Franco Herefords female Daffodil R132 with heifer calf at foot brought $18,000, knocked down to Jim Gibb, Cootamundra pictured with Elders studstock agent Brian Kennedy, Franco stud principal Frank Hannigan and auctioneer Paul Dooley.
The long-awaited dispersal of Franco Herefords on Monday didn't disappoint with cows and calves to $18,000 and bulls to $20,000. A large contingent of whiteface breeders gathered for the opportunity to purchase a wide range of genetics.

