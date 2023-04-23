The long-awaited dispersal of Franco Herefords on Monday didn't disappoint with cows and calves to $18,000 and bulls to $20,000. A large contingent of whiteface breeders gathered for the opportunity to purchase a wide range of genetics.
The Casino stud booked its sale at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange; a move that paid dividends with 85 registered bidders and sales to three states. In total the 176 lots grossed $960,000 to average across the board at $5454.
Cows with calves,68 lots, sold to $16,000 to average $5455.
The registered R drop of heifers, 23 lots, sold to $18,000 to average $6087.
The S drop heifers, 20 lots, sold to $7000 to average $4975.
The T drop yearling heifers, 32 head, sold to $6500 to average $3890.
Of the bulls on offer the S drop sires, 26 head, sold to $20,000 to average $7576.
The 19 lots of T drop yearlings sold to $8000 to average $4000. Only the last few yearling bulls failed to attract a sale while bidding all the through was solid with no downtime for auctioneer Paul Dooley, who celebrated his birthday at the podium.
Cootamundra grazier Jim Gibb, who runs a pure bred Hereford herd of mainly poll cattle, chose his selection of Franco horned females for their type and "suitability for Australian conditions" bidding up to $18,000 for the top-priced cow with calf, Franco Daffodil R132 by Battalion Black Hawk K7, three years old with heifer calf at foot by Franco Rockstar R100.
The Franco female was chosen for her body length and overall conformation.
"She is soft with a nice heifer calf," said the mostly commercial producer, who runs a small number of registered breeders.
Mr Gibb also paid $16,000 for Parson Hill Cherry Ripe N107, six years old, by Black Hawk K7, with heifer calf at foot by Warwick Court Riverview R170. He also purchased Cherry Ripe's mother, J328 by Red Hill Driven, nine years old for $4000 saying she was a "proven sound breeder, demonstrating stayability".
Top priced bull, the two year old Franco Safari S510 by Franco No Alibi N820 made $20,000, selling over the phone to Ross Smith, Glen Ellerslie at Adelong.
First cross breeder Daryl. Amos, Old Bonalbo, purchased the second highest-priced bull Franco Sizzle S145 for $14,000 by Battalion Black Hawk K7 with positive figures across the board including +5.7 for eye muscle area and +102 for 600 day weight.
Justin Kneipp from Dundee Echo Park paid $16,000 for the seven year old cow Franco Pearl L511 by Battalion Brunswick with heifer calf at foot by Franco Rockstar R100.
Mr Kneipp also paid $12,000. for the six year old cow Franco Annabelle M518, also by Brunswick, with heifer calf at foot by Franco Rockstar R100.
Chris Lisle, Tummel Herefords at Walcha, paid $14,000 for Parson Hill Camilla R859 by Mawarra Explosive with heifer calf at foot by Franco Rockstar R100. He also paid $14,000 for the two year old bull Franco Spearhead S340 by Parson Hill National Hero N390 from a Franco Olive by Battalion Brunswick.
Phil and Brad Thomas from Kylandee Herefords at Elsmore via Inverell paid $12,000 for Franco Happy Day T709 by Mawarra Explosive. The four year old with heifer calf at foot by Ironbark Advance was the father and son's first choice and appeared more structurally perfect every time they looked at her.
"We believe she will fit into our program with ease," said Brad.
George, Shirley and Karen Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords at Old Koreelah paid $12,000 for Franco Pearl N603 by Sugarloaf Haymaker with bull calf at foot by Parson Hill National Hero N390.
Glen Gyle Partnership, Woodenbong, paid $7000 for two R drop heifers Franco Ruth R861 and Franco Happy Day R549.
