A total of 575 head of mainly weaner cattle were offered at Dorrigo last Friday with an average for the entire yarding of $1045.60 a head.
Heaviest steers at 400kg to 450kg reached a top of $1700; heaviest heifers sold to $1288.
Steers weighing 250kg to 300kg averaged 377.9 cents a kilogram or $1040.47 and reached a top of 452.2c/kg or $1324.30.
The 300kg to 350kg steers averaged 419c/kg or $1353.58 and peaked at 454.2c/kg or $1491.70.
Heifers weighing 250kg to 300kg averaged 308.2c/kg or $830.19 and reached top bids of 368.2c/kg and $1026.97.
Champion Angus weaner steers from Neil and Terrie Wilson, Mountain Top, sold to $1491.70 at 426.2c/kg for 350kg going to the Perkins family's Tallgum Pastoral at Hernani.
The Wilsons' heifers 297.5kg made 345.2c/kg or $1026.97, also bought by Tallgum Pastoral.
Speckle Park steers from Brian Butcher at Bostobrick, made $1336.51 for 305kg at 438.2c/kg, staying local.
Charolais-cross heifers from Chris Menzies at Bostobrick made $841.32 for 285kg at 295.2c/kg.
Angus steers from Rob and Lucy Adams at Whisky Creek sold for $1324.30 for 292.9kg at 452.2c/kg going to Goondiwindi through TopX.
AuctionsPlus offered good buying competition from southern Queensland and north-west NSW with some bids from the Hunter.
The sale was hosted by Elder Dorrigo with John Carey and Lachlan Gay calling the bids.
