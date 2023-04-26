The Land
Dorrigo weaners sell firm with good Queensland buying

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
These Angus steers produced by Darren and Lisa Beaumont, Dorrigo, made $1462 for 345kg at 420c/kg during the Dorrigo Elders sale on Friday. Photo is supplied.
A total of 575 head of mainly weaner cattle were offered at Dorrigo last Friday with an average for the entire yarding of $1045.60 a head.

