The Land
Home/News

World War II veteran Jack Woolaston in Anzac march in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated April 25 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Woolaston is the last World War II veteran in the Tamworth region. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Jack Woolaston is the last World War II veteran in the Tamworth region. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Jack Woolaston is 98 now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.