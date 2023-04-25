The Land
Police investigating the theft of 92 lambs and ewes taken from a property near Walgett

Updated April 25 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Police say the ewes and lambs were taken from a property located between Walgett and Lightning Ridge. Photo via NSW Police
Police are calling for public assistance as they investigate the theft of 92 lambs and ewes stolen from a property between Walgett and Lightning Ridge.

