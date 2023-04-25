Police are calling for public assistance as they investigate the theft of 92 lambs and ewes stolen from a property between Walgett and Lightning Ridge.
Investigators attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Central North Police District believe the animals were taken from the Castlereagh Highway property during February this year.
According to police, the ewes & lambs are tagged with a variety of different PIC numbers including NV560134, NH560088, NB070432 & NH560619.
All animals should be marked with a key-hole shape in their left ear and may have other markings.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Walgett Rural Crime office on 0268203999.
Rural Crime Investigators from the Chifley Police District are appealing for information regarding the reported theft of 12 bales of Oaten hay from a property on Burraga Road, Burraga.
The theft occurred sometime between the 1st and 3rd of April. The thieves have entered the property and utilised a skid steer machine onsite to load the 12 bales of hay onto a truck.
The hay bales were large five foot round bales and were wrapped in white and red netting wrap.
If anyone recalls seeing a truck in the area around this time loaded with this type and quantity of hay, or if anyone has unwittingly purchased the hay, they are urged to contact Bathurst Rural Crime Investigators Detective Senior Constables Robert Newman or Bruce Grabham on 6332 8699 or information can be provided via crime stoppers on 1800 333 000".
Rural Crime Investigators from the Orana Mid-Western Police District are appealing for information regarding the theft of a 2004 White Landcruiser ute from a property just north of Warren.
The theft occurred between 10pm Friday 21 April and 7am Saturday 22 April.
At the time of the theft the ute was bearing NSW registration plates BX91RY, and also had black tool boxes, a blue compressor and yellow generator on it.
Police are very keen to speak with anyone who has seen this vehicle or have any information regarding the theft.
Please contact Rural Crime investigator, Detective Senior Constable Adam Macdougall on 63728599.
Iinformation can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
