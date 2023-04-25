LIGHT and middle weight weaners and yearling were a feature of the Dubbo store cattle sale where about 1000 head were offered last Friday.
The quality of the offering was very mixed however did feature some good lines of well bred weaners and cows, Meat and Livestock Australia reported.
"There was a small gallery of mostly local buyers in attendance and demand was somewhat subdued and was reflected in prices," the MLA report said.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $400 to $790, while those heavier attracted bids from $550 to $900. Weaner heifers in the lighter category ranged from $370 to $650, and those more than 200kg sold for $560 to $940.
All the yearling steers tipped the scales at less the 330kg and sold from $475 to $1070, while a small number of yearling heifers topped at $970.
Dry cows were also in limited supply and ranged from $680 for lightweights to $980 for some midweight British-crosses.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows attracted stronger bidding and topped at $1420.
Cows with calves sold from $1050 for units with very young calves to a top of $2250 for PTIC Angus cows with older calves at foot.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
