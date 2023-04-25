Improving your garden in 4 easy steps

As a hobby, gardening has a reputation for inducing relaxation and fulfillment. But that's only true when your garden looks as you would like it to look. And as any gardener-regardless of experience or expertise-will freely admit, realising your ideal garden is very hard work.



Hard, and oftentimes frustrating. With that said, the inevitable pride you feel when you have successfully nurtured your garden to its full potential makes all of the laborious effort worthwhile. After all, your garden serves, in many ways, as a sort of reflection of yourself.

There are countless things you can do to improve your garden's health and appearance. Some are quick and easy. Others are more onerous and time-consuming. We've tried to strike a balance between the two in this article, which outlines four ways you can enhance your garden.

Compost, compost, compost

This is a basic measure which every gardener, at regular intervals, must take. Most people purchase bags of compost from the nursery. Nothing wrong with that. But if you want to be more self-sufficient and resourceful, consider making your own compost.

If you opt for the latter, here are a few tips. First, get yourself a dedicated compost bin. They're cheap and effective. You can buy one online for around $30 and have it delivered to your Sydney address via courier NSW. Bigger is generally better.

Keep your compost heap on a level, drainable surface (ideally soil, but any hard surface will do).

The main question is: what should you put in your compost? You want your compost heap to contain roughly equal parts carbon-rich materials and nitrogen-rich materials. The former helps the microorganisms to thrive, while the latter provides moisture and promotes decomposition.

Examples of carbon-rich materials (aka "browns") include:

dry leaves

plant stalks

twigs

wood chips

straw

shredded paper/cardboard

Examples of nitrogen-rich materials (or "greens") include:

veggie scraps

grass clippings

tea bags

coffee grounds

egg shells

When building your compost heap, begin by spreading a good, thick layer of browns, which will have the effect of promoting air circulation. Then add a layer of greens, followed by browns, then more greens, etc.

You want to achieve a middle-ground between very dry and very wet. If your compost becomes too dry, add more greens. If it becomes too wet, add more browns. Don't be afraid to add some water here and there.

As your compost decomposes, its temperature will gradually increase. To evenly distribute the moisture and heat, upend the pile and mix the contents around with a pitchfork or shovel.

When your compost is ready, it will have the appearance, texture, and smell of fresh soil. Spread a generous layer on the top of your flower/vegetable beds at the beginning and end of each season.

One thing to note: you must be patient. It will take months before your compost is mature and ready to use. That's assuming you're attending to it on a regular basis. A pile left to decompose on its own will take much longer.

Rid your garden of old plants

If you're intent on having a nice garden, it's necessary to be ruthless. That means, among other things, yanking old plants that are struggling and replacing them with new ones. This can be difficult, as many people don't want to concede that a plant they've cared for for years can't be salvaged.



Developing an attachment to your plants is completely understandable; after all, they are living entities which you have undertaken to look after. However, the overall well being of your garden comes first; you aren't doing yourself any favors by keeping old, waning plants around.

Dig them up and cut them out. You'll be thanking yourself later.

Entice wildlife

Bees, butterflies, and other insects are a flower garden's best friends. Without them, as you know, there would be no plant life. In addition to heightened pollinating activity, the presence of a lot of "good" insects can help ward off maggots, beetles, slugs and other garden pests.

You can attract more beneficial bugs by:

planting bee-attracting flowers

constructing a small pond to attract frogs and toads

nurturing your soil

including a birdhouse

avoiding pesticides

leaving spiders alone

There are plenty of accessories designed to attract wildlife to your garden. Shop around online. When you see something that looks promising, take a chance on it. You can always return it via an interstate courier service.

Test your soil

As we noted above, routinely adding compost to your garden is an absolute must. It's through this process that your soil is replenished of critical nutrients needed to promote continued plant growth and maintain a robust, healthy garden.

To ensure you're giving your soil all that it requires, consider conducting a soil test. These are sold in the form of handy kits which are widely available in-store and online. In terms of price, they're very reasonable. You can get a sophisticated soil testing kit for around $150.