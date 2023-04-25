If tractors were fitted with special sensors, the number of tractor-related injuries and fatalities might decline - that's according to Bellimbopinni farmer Glen Clarke.
Mr Clarke is actively involved in "Ability Agriculture" - an organisation for farmers with disabilities founded by his daughter Josie Clarke, in the wake of a truck accident that left him a paraplegic.
Mr Clarke told The Land sensors on tractors might make a big difference.
"We have cars with sensors and I believe the same should be done for tractors. If someone approaches a tractor and the driver isn't aware, a backing alarm would prevent an accident," Mr Clarke said.
"I believe it is something that needs looking into, along with increased education in regards to safety on farms."
An annual report by AgHealth Australia, funded by AgriFutures Australia, 'Non-intentional Farm Related Incidents in Australia 2022', found there were 55 fatalities on farms, with tractors and quads reported most frequently. (There were 76 fatalities in 2021).
Eleven people died due to tractor-related incidents last year. There were also an additional 158 non-fatal on-farm industries reported.
NSW Farmers Workplace Relations chair Chris Stillard told The Land the improvement of safety on farms is a perennial quest for all involved - workers, farmers, safety agencies, industry bodies and governments.
Mr Stillard said while the long term trend suggests that there are reductions in the number of incidents, more needs to be done.
"Investments in programs to improve safety on farms - such as the Quad Bike Improvement Rebate Program, Farm Safety Advisory Program - and support to industry organisations (including Farm Safe Australia) should be continued as dividends to the farming community is significant," Mr Stillard said.
"Unfortunately, tractors and quad bikes have been the common agents of fatalities and serious injuries on farms for years, which could be attributed to these machineries being the two most commonly used types of machinery on farm."
"Tractors have a high centre of gravity and can flip and crush the driver if not fitted with a roll over protection structure (ROPS). All tractors are now mandated to come with ROPS. Guarding of machinery is equally important. Hands, hair and clothing can be caught by unguarded PTO shafts or other unguarded moving parts such as pulleys and belts."
Similarly to tractors, quad bikes have a high risk of roll over and can crush the driver if not fitted with ROPS. All new general use quad bikes are now required to be pre-fitted with ROPS at point of sale. Up to $600 rebate is available per ROPS installed (up to a maximum of $2000) until June 2023.
Mr Stillard said utilising the right vehicle/machinery for the right job is important, but equally as important is ensuring the worker is suitably skilled and trained to do the work assigned to them.
"Farm incidents are more prone to occur when shortcuts are taken or when the farmer is fatigued. It is to be acknowledged, especially in the current environment of workforce shortages, that sometimes farmers feel that they just need to push themselves harder to get the job done," Mr Stillard said.
Mr Clarke also believes complacency is a common factor in farming accidents.
"You might carry out a task 100 times but there might be one time you do it differently and that's when something goes terribly wrong."
"Or you might have a person on the farm who isn't familiar with holes in a paddock that could cause a vehicle to roll. So communication is so important. It's all about being aware of what the hazards are."
NSW Farmers is working towards improving farm safety and to share messages about workplace safety.
The NSW farm safety advisory program safety advisors will be in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 27th April holding a workshop that helps farmers understand what they need to keep their farm safe, successful and running smoothly.
