The Land
Home/News

Snowy Hydro 2.0 project halted after fatal truck crash

By Luke Costin
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowy 2.0 project operations were halted following a fatal truck accident. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Snowy 2.0 project operations were halted following a fatal truck accident. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Work has been halted on Australia's largest renewable energy project after a fatal truck rollover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.