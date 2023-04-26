Recent comments from the CEO of one of Australia's biggest mining companies seeks to push the 'reset button' on their social license and reframe the conversation around their land use, a dangerous threat to the future of farming.
While the resources companies are preaching a new doctrine of energy security, setting themselves up as the saviours of our cities, they want us to forget the fact that they are in the business of producing millions of tonnes of carbon emissions every year, increasingly contributing to the distortion of atmospheric events over the past decade or two.
They would also have us forget the many blunders made by resources companies when it comes to polluting land, water, and their neighbours - our farmers and our communities.
Those of us who speak out against this revisionist doctrine are labelled ratbags and activists, they say, in one of the strangest acts of illogical contortionism I have seen in decades.
For many years now there has been a strained relationship between farmers and extractive industries, particularly in the Liverpool Plains where I live. But it doesn't need to be this way.
We need reliable electricity and diesel fuel to produce the food and fibre that feeds and clothes everyone. But it must be done in the right place and in the right way.
Some see the rich resources under our soil and only see dollar signs, opportunities to make money for themselves while they pay lip service to job creation and regional development without any real plan to deliver and maintain it.
But those of us who live here and grow food and fibre understand that if we do not carefully use - and care for - our land, we will rapidly lose the ability to feed and clothe ourselves.
If ever there was a need to fix our planning system and protect agricultural production for future generations, it is now. The fact that the resources regulator was able to quietly approve gas production during the pre-election caretaker period is proof that the new state government must act, and quickly.
