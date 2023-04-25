The Land
Warming to water stocks despite soggy start

April 26 2023 - 5:00am
Rubicon Water is sticking to its full-year forecast of underlying gross earnings of more than $12 million. Photo via Shutterstock
Forecasts that we could be heading into the next El Nino weather pattern as early as July have turned the Punter's thoughts once again to Rubicon Water (ASX code RWL).

