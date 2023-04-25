John Robert Higgins, January 29, 1929 - March 17, 2023
On March 17, 2023, long-time Gloucester district Hereford breeder John Higgins died, aged 94.
John Robert Higgins was born on January 28, 1929, the second child of Herbert (HT) and Arline Higgins of Curracabark, Gloucester and brother to Margaret, James (known as Jim) and Elizabeth. Mr Higgins would spend most of his life working and living at Curracabark, a property he loved.
From 1941 to 1944, he attended The Scots College in Sydney, where he enjoyed rugby, cricket and boxing.
At the end of 1944, with World War II still ongoing and labour critically short, his father suggested he come home to help. He didn't need to be asked twice, and so started a long life involving cattle, horses and hard work, a life which he relished.
In 1950 the Curracabark Hereford stud was started by John's father, HT Higgins, with the purchase of some Colly Creek Estate cows and a Hobartville bull from ES Roundtree, with the first calf registered in 1951. In 1952 cows from the White's Timor Stud were added.
In 1953 John and his brother Jim started their stud, Faulkland. The studs aimed to breed bulls for their commercial herd; however, showing and selling bulls soon became part of the operation. Their focus was to produce bulls of medium height, good length with thickness through the middle and hindquarters and masculine heads, which became their trademark.
They exhibited and sold their first bulls in 1957 at the Sydney Royal Show, with the pair making 725 guineas.
The following year they again sold two bulls, with one going to John Baillieu of Yarram Park stud, Willaura, Victoria, for 550 guineas. As was the custom at the time, the bulls would have been walked with other cattle to Gloucester and then loaded onto a train to Sydney. The studs continued showing and selling in Sydney on and off until 2005.
Among the Faulkland stud triumphs over the years was the junior champion bull Faulkland Watchman at the Sydney RAS in 1983, which sold for the top price of $34,000 to the Invernaion stud in Queensland.
In 1984, the stud exhibited the grand champion Hereford female, Faulkland Minerva, which combined with the grand champion Hereford bull Devon Court Shakespeare to win the Hordern trophy for the Supreme Breed of the show.
In 2005 Faulkland Hamilton was awarded grand champion Hereford bull at the Sydney RAS and went on to win grand champion and sell for the top price of $46,000 at the Wodonga National Hereford Show and Sale. The following year Faulkland Legion was awarded reserve junior champion bull and sold at the Wodonga Sale for $23,000.
In 1958 the stud sold at the first Gloucester bull sale on a cold and windy August day. The studs continued to sell their commercial bulls there until 2011 ( when on-property sales began), regularly achieving amongst the top price and average and selling bulls across a wide area of northern NSW.
The show ring successes and the reputation of their bulls in the commercial industry led to invitations to John and Jim to judge around the state and Royal Shows and Hereford Feature Shows.
In 1977, Mr Higgins judged the Herefords at the Royal Brisbane Show and the following year at the Melbourne Royal Show. In 1987, he was invited to judge the National Hereford Show and Sale at Wodonga and then in 1990, in what he regarded as one of the highlights of his judging career, John and his wife Patsy travelled to England, where he judged the Herefords at the Three Counties Show, regarded as one of the top shows there.
Following the UK visit, they flew to Canada to visit Hereford studs in Alberta, a trip he thoroughly enjoyed, talking to cattlemen and seeing their cattle and countryside.
Another facet of John's busy life was his involvement with the Gloucester Show Society, where he was a committeeman for 60 years. He served as President for nine years from 1967 to 1976, and this was a productive period for the society with a new luncheon pavilion, horse stalls, sewerage system and sandwich stall.
Mr Higgins enjoyed everything about the show, particularly the fat and stud cattle sections where he and his brother Jim competed against the region's best.
During the 1970s, John was also involved in The Graziers Association, where he was branch chairman, a district chairman and on the general council for two years which involved visits to Sydney for meetings. He was also on the board of directors of the Wingham Meat Cooperative.
There can be no doubt that Mr Higgins led an entire and active life; he loved work and got satisfaction from achieving much at the end of every day. Even in his older age, he was still busy and kept riding a horse doing stockwork until he was 89.
At 94 years old, he remained vitally interested in everything, with regular phone calls to his family to see how the weather was, how the cattle were doing or weighed and how his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were growing up.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patsy and children John, Andrew, Kathy Cary and Anna Moncreiff and 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his sisters Marg Boydell and Liz Harris.
Mr Higgins will be remembered as a great cattleman, horseman, and family man with an optimistic and energetic attitude to life.
