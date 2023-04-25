In 1977, Mr Higgins judged the Herefords at the Royal Brisbane Show and the following year at the Melbourne Royal Show. In 1987, he was invited to judge the National Hereford Show and Sale at Wodonga and then in 1990, in what he regarded as one of the highlights of his judging career, John and his wife Patsy travelled to England, where he judged the Herefords at the Three Counties Show, regarded as one of the top shows there.