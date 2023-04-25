The Land
Heidi Barrat sentenced over $60,000 mouse plague fraud, ordered to repay money

By Jack Gramenz, Aap
April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Heidi Barrat, pictured during her arrest at a home at Lockhart in November last year, fraudulently applied for 120 $500 payments under the Mouse Control Rebate. A magistrate ordered Barrat to repay the money. Picture by NSW Police
A woman has been ordered to repay money she fraudulently applied for and complete community service, avoiding jail after rorting a government program designed to support farmers.

