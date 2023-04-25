Ganmain remembers| Photos

Small country towns and villages are the beating heart of Australia and on no day is that more touching than Anzac Day.
On that day, the whole community turns out it support of those who marched in memory of those who served and those who died defending our freedom and way of life in foreign wars.
And nowhere was that spirit more evident than in Ganmain, where many turned out for the dawn service and then supported the march, for the Anzac Day Commemorative Service..
A powerful and moving ceremony was held today in the Ganmain and District War Memorial Gardens led by Thomas Hazeltine, president of the Anzac Day committee.
Mr Hazeltine said today's service was the first of its kind, being run by the committee for the benefit of the whole community.
Representatives of town organisations and local schools laid wreaths at the War Memorial Gates, and local school children read the various prayers of thanksgiving.
While the Delta Company, Ist Recruiting Company, Kapooka, provided the Catafalque party, Mr Hazeltine read out the names of those from the Ganmain district who did not return from the First and the Second World Wars.
The Ganmain district will not forget, nor should it be forgotten the loyalty of the community and their pride in their legacy when the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were sung, along with God Save The King.
It was a poignant note on which the ceremony concluded.
Lest we forget.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
