Harvest is underway at the Boileau's cropping property west of Delungra after a summer growing season that relied almost exclusively on soil moisture to sustain production.
The gamble looks to pay off with grain prices back but still well up on average, with a farm-gate quote for $362 a tonne last Friday.
Last year by comparison realised prices fell as low as $285/t at the back of the harvest season.
For Charles Boileau there was no temptation to forward sell any grain at the start of the season.
"I waited until I knew the quality," Mr Boileau said. "Otherwise I might have had to wash a contract out - pay the difference."
As it has turned out he needn't have worried with a test weight sample taken earlier in the week recording 78 kilograms per hectolitre, with excellent grain size and low screenings well above the minimum standard set by Grain Corp of 71kg/hl for first grade grain.
At Bella, on undulating country comprising volcanic clay, this year's crop of sorghum is part of a larger mixed cropping rotation that includes wheat, chickpeas, canola and cotton.
With the farm's full moisture profile after winter it made sense to plant Pacific Resolute variety and a small amount of MR Buster- seed was scarce - over two days in mid November.
Expensive seed went in the ground at 82,000/ha on one metre row spacings.
Others planted earlier with the October long weekend used as a guide but after last winter wet ground held up Bella's start date and the cotton that was still in the ground didn't all come off until the end of August.
"When the contour banks fill with water we have to wait for them to dry out. Our soil has excellent water-holding capabilities with its high clay content but when its wet it takes a long time to dry out.
"We struggled to get on country to pre-apply fertiliser," he said.
Real rain didn't come until a fall of 50mm in late January, with 5mm to 8mm falls from mid December. Fortunately the summer was relatively cool and from February rain has come at the right time. Another 50mm in March set up seed quality.
"Really, the subsoil moisture carried it through," Mr Boileau said.
The dry start certainly helped govern weed management, with little competition from sowing until crop closure.
However, to be sure a pre-plant spray of Glyphosate was backed up with a mix of Atrazine and and Metolachlor or Dual to provide residual effect for grassy weeds and Gramoxone for knock-down effect.
The fertiliser program began at sowing with liquid blood and bone for seedling "pop-up", at the rate of 10 litres/ha.
This was followed by urea one month later on the forecast of 20-30mm rain.
"At $1000/t I didn't want to waste it," Mr Boileau said. And yet the rain that did fall after spreading was almost inconsequential.
"I do think it was enough to wash the urea into the soil and the plants looked better for it," he said. "After that the rain was cumulative."
