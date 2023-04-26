As northern NSW sorghum flows from the paddock into receivals, strong global demand is plumping up its price.
Exports of Australian sorghum are expected to generate $1.2 billion this season, as indicated in last month's ABARES quarterly crop report.
This was in spite of last year's wet winter and spring, which initially delayed the 2022-23 planting.
ABARES' sorghum production forecast a fall of 18 per cent for the 2022-23 national crop, to 760,000 tonnes.
Additionally, the strong demand from China, it says, is due to the tight local supply of feed grains and the use of sorghum to produce the liquor, baijiu.
Agracom managing director, Joe Hallman, Quirindi, said while the market for sorghum has "waxed and waned" since 2013, indicators for the crop, especially in China, were favourable.
He said prices of about $390/t on-farm were being driven by solid demand overseas, with some producers getting up to $440/t for Sorghum 1, delivered Newcastle.
He said the lateness of the harvest, due to the late sowing of many crops, had placed upward pressure on prices for early deliveries, but as the flow of grain has increased prices had eased as much as $10/t to $20/t.
Australian sorghum had also found price support from an estimated 58pc fall in US sorghum production, the world's largest producer and exporter, ABARES said.
Sorghum grower and contract farmer Richard Gilmour, Yallaroi, was among those who planted during late September/early October and harvested at the end of February.
His harvested grain didn't last long in storage, with prices of $370/t to $400/t, delivered Goondiwindi.
"You don't see that very often," he said.
Rabobank analysts highlighted Chinese demand for feed as the main driver of those better prices.
"We're likely to see single digit growth this year for Chinese feed demand, and next year's (2023-24) feed demand growth will be determined by animal disease levels, largely African Swine fever spread," says Rabobank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.
"My theory for why sorghum pricing rose as much as it did was because we had a poor crop in the US, but more importantly, the Chinese were purchasing considerable quantities.
"The reason, in my mind, was that they were bidding up the price of our sorghum to the point where, when delivered to China, it matched the price of local feed."
NAB senior agribusiness economist, Phin Ziebell, also indicated the bank's feed grain price index had jumped 4.4pc in March, although hadn't retained that pace through April.
