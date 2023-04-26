The Land
Global factors boost sorghum price: China demand, US supply main drivers

By Simon Chamberlain and Jamie Brown
April 27 2023 - 6:00am
Sorghum harvest underway at Werris Creek in the past fortnight. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
As northern NSW sorghum flows from the paddock into receivals, strong global demand is plumping up its price.

