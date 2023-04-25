The small village of Wee Jasper, 60 kilometres from the nearest shop at Yass, commemorated its annual Anzac Day ceremony in perfect weather.
Wee Jasper Valley residents and campers from the nearby reserves marched from the bridge over the Goodradigbee River to the Memorial Hall, led by bagpiper Graham Hannaford and students from the local public school.
The students proudly flew Australian flags for the commemorative march up the hill to the hall - marred only by a passing motorist who mistook the crowd for a mob of sheep and continued to drive through the band of marchers.
Other motorists were more considerate and pulled over to allow the people to pass.
Wee Jasper Community Association president Antony Cathles gave the formal address and read the names of the honour roll of those locals who served the World Wars.
Students read a tribute poem and sang We Are Australian, accompanied by teacher Kim Rowling on guitar.
Local musician Geoff Kell gave a sterling rendition of A Walk in the Light Green.
Yass Valley Councillor Jasmin Jones and Wee Jasper Bushfire Brigade captain Tim Cathles were among those who laid wreaths.
