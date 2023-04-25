The Land
Home/News

Wee Jasper marks Anzac Day: Photos

RA
By Robyn Ainsworth
April 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wee Jasper Public School students Abigail Apps, Charlotte Apps, Matilda Cathles and Ava-May Campbell-Benney perform We Are Australian with teacher Kim Rowling on guitar. Picture by Paul Melville
Wee Jasper Public School students Abigail Apps, Charlotte Apps, Matilda Cathles and Ava-May Campbell-Benney perform We Are Australian with teacher Kim Rowling on guitar. Picture by Paul Melville

The small village of Wee Jasper, 60 kilometres from the nearest shop at Yass, commemorated its annual Anzac Day ceremony in perfect weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Robyn Ainsworth

National Agricultural Features Editor

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.