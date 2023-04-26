The Land
Massive Riverina farm portfolio owned by Macneil family now listed as sold

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
April 26 2023 - 11:00am
The Macneil family's vast Southern Riverina farm aggregation Green Park is under contract.

