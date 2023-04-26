The Macneil family's vast Southern Riverina farm aggregation Green Park is under contract.
The 2868 hectare (7087 acre) Southern Riverina mixed farming operation had been accumulated by the Macneil family since 1931.
The mixed farming operation was under the guidance of the late Angus Macneil AO, a well known political and community leader, who passed away last September.
Although the properties were sold privately and no price has been listed, Green Park was expected to collectively make more than $35 million.
Early access for crop seeding was to be granted to the successful buyers.
The aggregation located on Bynedale Road, 12km west of Rand, comprised of:
- Green Park 1393ha (3441 acres).
- Romani 306 hectares (757 acres).
- Burnleigh 316ha (781 acres).
- Karimba 309ha (764 acres).
- Moolah 544ha (1344 acres)
Some 2795ha (about 97 per cent) of the highly productive and versatile broadscale enterprise is arable with mature shelterbelts providing protection for livestock.
Soil profiles of the five properties comprise of a combination of red and grey loams, in addition to heavier grey clays.
Renowned for the quality production of cereal, legume and oilseed crops, in addition to prime lamb and wool production, the aggregation has an excellent fertiliser and input history.
There are strategically designed laneway systems for moving livestock and machinery.
Structural improvements include 3450 tonnes grain storage, machinery and hay shedding, two shearing sheds, two sets of sheep yards, two sets of steel cattle yards and sundry shedding.
Water is supplied from dams, bores and an extensive frontage to Billabong Creek.
The average annual rainfall is 500mm.
Accommodation includes the original four-bedroom homestead, in addition to two staff cottages.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
