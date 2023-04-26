The Land
An 82 year old woman died in car crash near Lithgow: male driver from Wellington charged with multiple offences

By Lj Charleston
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:00am
Police have charged a 28 year old male driver with several offences after the accident which killed an 82 year old woman. Photo: File
A woman has died in hospital after being critically injured in a crash 55km north of Lithgow last week.

