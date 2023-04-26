A woman has died in hospital after being critically injured in a crash 55km north of Lithgow last week.
Emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Round Swamp, about 2.20pm on Friday, 21 April , after reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and hatchback.
The driver of the hatchback - an 82-year-old woman - was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. A male passenger in the hatchback was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
According to police, the woman passed away yesterday. The driver of the sedan - a 28-year-old man from Wellington - was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.
He was arrested on his release from hospital and charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (drive manner dangerous), negligent driving (occasion grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of the dividing line. His licence was also suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Lithgow Local Court tomorrow, where additional charges will be laid.
