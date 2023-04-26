While the Hawkesbury Gold Cup was the main event, Penthouse landed her second $120,000 TAB Highway Handicap at the provincial's stand-alone city meet on Saturday.
Ridden by apprentice Hannah Williams, Penthouse also won a Highway in December.
The win also endorses the decision by Penthouse's trainer Matt Dale to relocate from his long-time Canberra base to Goulburn in December.
"I wouldn't have got a run today (with Penthouse) if I had still been there," Dale said after the win.
A three-year-old filly by Capitalist purchased by her trainer for $55,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Penthouse defeated the Scone-trained pair Dollar Magic (Scott Singleton), and Titration (Cameron Crockett).
Three-year-old, Moonlight Grace added to the Scissor Kick record, his daughter winning the Midway Handicap, a race limited to provincial and small city trainers.
By Redoute's Choice, Scissor Kick - which has been in France since 2020, is also the sire of Giga Kick, winner of the recent ATC All Aged Stakes-G1.
Chris Waller prepared the quinella of the $200,000 Hawkesbury Gold Cup with imports New Mandate and Desert Icon. Opening his Australian stakes account, New Mandate is a son of New Bay (by Dubawi), while French foaled Desert Icon is by Cape Cross sire influence Sea The Stars.
The top-priced horse came late during the Inglis HTBA (Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association) Yearling Sale at Warwick Farm on Sunday, when a late entry colt by Capitalist from Princess Joy Joy fetched $280,000. Consigned by Kingstar Farm, Denman, the colt was sold to Darby Racing which purchased a total of six horses.
Early in the session, a Deep Field colt from Danica fetched the second top at $135,000. The Widden Stud sold horse selling to Ben Kwan of City Gold Bloodstock.
Widden also sold a colt by its up-and-coming young Sebring stallion Supido, from Northern Glory, for $100,000.
A Justify filly from stakes mare Starfish also sold for $100,000, going to Hermitage Thoroughbreds.
These high-priced lots helped push the average to $21,254 from the 207 sold lots for total sales of $4.399 million ($25,499 average, 210 sold, and $5.354m gross at last year's sale).
Meanwhile, there are 447 catalogued lots in the Inglis Australian Weanling Sale next Monday and Tuesday.
The first progeny of young sires to enter the market include lots by Australian-bred Anders, Doubtland and Farnan (by Not A Single Doubt), King's Legacy and Prague (Redoute's Choice), Dirty Work and Ole Kirk (Written Tycoon), Bivouac (Exceed And Excel), Graff (Star Witness), Hanseatic (Street Boss), North Pacific (Brazen Beau), Peltzer (So You Think), Tagaloa (Lord Kanaloa), and Time To Reign (Time For War).
First crop weanlings are also listed by New Zealand-bred Cool Aza Beel (Savabeel), Japanese-bred Admire Mars (by Daiwa Major) and Fierce Impact (Deep Impact), and other northern hemisphere bred imports Lucky Vega (Lope De Vega), Russian Camelot (Camelot), and Wootton Bassett (Iffraaj).
Closely following is The Chairman's Sale for elite breeding prospects on May 4.
Prices will skyrocket for a number of these mares, including group one winners Icebath (winner of $5.2m), Montefilia ($2.9m), Nimalee ($1.7m), and Inspiration Girl.
The Inglis Australian Broodmare Sale follows on May 5, with 156 listed.
It was interesting to read that GB-bred former shuttle stallion Calyx sired his first winner in Europe recently when Classic Flower won on debut at Salon-de-Provence in France.
A dual group winner, including the Coventry Stakes-G2 at Royal Ascot as a juvenile, Calyx, which shuttled to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, in 2020 and 2021, was the first son of Invincible Spirit's champion European colt Kingman to stud in Australia.
Since then, Kingman's shuttle son Palace Pier arrived last year and served 96 mares in his first Australian season at Godolphin's Kelvinside at Aberdeen.
Calyx was represented with youngsters, which sold to $230,000 at this year's Australian yearling sales.
