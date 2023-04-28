A financially feasible Australia Post critical to all

I have just returned home from volunteering at the Country Women's Association of NSW Tea Rooms at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - this year being the 75th anniversary of this much-loved tradition.
I love the opportunity that the show offers for connection between city and country. It's not only a chance for Sydneysiders to get a taste of agricultural life but also a chance for social connection to develop between participants and visitors.
Despite being more than 200 years old, the show is an example of a tradition that has been able to respond to the changing social and economic conditions of Australian society, while maintaining the great agricultural trends that it showcases at its core. It is now part of the social fabric of the community and continues to engage, excite and appeal to people.
Earlier this year, the Australian government established a public consultation process into Australia Post, one of Australia's most significant and oldest institutions - 213 years old. The outcomes of this consultation process will likewise ensure that a modernised Australia Post will remain relevant, viable and able to continue to serve the Australian community into the future.
At a meeting with the responsible minister earlier this year, it was pleasing to be assured that the current government remains committed to Australia Post continuing to meet its Community Service Obligations (CSOs) to rural, regional, and remote Australia. These CSOs are intended to ensure that all Australian communities have equal access to services at the same prices across both metropolitan areas and rural, regional or remote locations and that agreed delivery standards are met.
In 2020, Australia Post commissioned Deloitte to undertake a report into the contribution that Australia Post makes to the economic and social health of rural, regional, and remote Australian communities where 58 per cent of all post offices are located. This report showed that Australia Post is an important economic institution in these communities providing more than 10,000 full-time jobs and facilitating over $800 million in business activity.
The report also recognised the social value of Australia Post in building strong rural, regional and remote communities, with 75pc of Australians seeing post offices as a trusted and valued part of their community that connects families, friends and communities as well as being an essential part of our national infrastructure - having operated with a minimum of disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent natural disasters.
In recent years the impact of technology has changed the services that Australians access and the way that they interact with those services, in particular, fewer letters are sent and fewer in-person transactions are undertaken. However, from 2017 to 2020, while revenue declined in metropolitan post offices, revenue grew by 15pc from remote and 19pc from regional post offices.
As a self-funding Australian government business enterprise Australia Post faces significant challenges in remaining financially viable while continuing to meet its CSOs. As the Deloitte report highlights, however, the cost of not maintaining these services will come at a $6 billion loss to the Australian economy. It is, therefore, vital that the outcomes of the government consultation process result in a financially viable service that is able to respond to the service needs of all Australians into the future.
