In our district, light soils were regarded as second or third rate and heavy soils (clays and clay loams), by far the best to own.
Our light soils are acidic, cannot conserve a lot of moisture and did not suit pastures like lucerne nor be reliable crop producers in seasons with dry springs. Many crops also don't suit highly acidic soils.
Things have changed, even with soils that are acidic in the sub soil (24 million hectares in NSW agricultural areas, according to NSW Department of Primary Industries' estimates).
Pasture and crop species and varieties with good to excellent tolerance to acidic soils have been identified and are now extensively grown. Soil fertility issues have largely been sorted out, once acid tolerant plants were identified.
For pastures, phosphorus and sulphur represent the majority of deficiencies. For non-legume crops nitrogen is also commonly deficient.
Clay and clay loam soils suit cropping because of their ability to conserve more moisture for dry periods in the growing phase. For example, a deep clay soil may be capable of conserving up to 300 millimetres of available soil water for a winter or summer crop. Their ability to conserve fallow and any post-harvest remaining soil water for the next crop is why much of the eastern Australian crop area is based on heavy soils.
In contrast a sandy loam soil over a shallow sodic clay, a typical example of many lighter soils, may only conserve around 90mm regardless of how wet the fallow period is. But small rain events, especially after a significant dry period, can lead to more soil water storage in a light soil than what would occur on a heavy soil.
Take for example this past summer, where we and many areas received well below average summer rain, in contrast to what was forecast by the Bureau of Meterology (with La Nina officially reported as finishing on March 10). While there was no single good general rain event in many areas this past summer, there were commonly periodic showers.
Tropical perennial grasses on light country were commonly able to use these smaller rain events and provide good feed. On our property a newly sown tropical grass pasture into light soil - sown as soon as was possible after the wet winter and spring - established well because of sub soil water and the occasional summer shower.
By the time of first grazing at the end of March, from a mid-December sowing, feed availability was over 4.0 tonnes per hectare of drymatter basis.
On mixed soil type properties reserving some light soil country for late summer autumn sown crops for winter feed is commonly a very economical strategy.
The big advantage of lighter soils is that germination and establishment can occur from a small rain event, especially after a typical dry period, on as little as 10mm.
In contrast a heavy soil might require as much as 35mm, even with good sub soil moisture.
CliMate, a free App, that includes data from most weather stations across the national cropping belt, demonstrates how important light soils can be for reliable, timely sowing of winter fodder crops.
For example, in our central west district of Purlewaugh, the probability of receiving 10mm of rain or more over three days, between February 18 and April 20, is 92 per cent.
However, if our paddock was a heavy soil one and if 35mm was needed for sowing, probability of receiving that drops to 57pc.
Timely sowing of winter fodder crops is generally critical for winter feed.
Typically these crops, grazing only or as part of a dual purpose grazing and grain role, will produce well over 5.0t/ha drymatter over autumn and winter if sown early, but commonly below 2.0t/ha when sown after April.
That's the difference between good winter feed and poor winter feed.
Even in the drought years of 2017, 2018 and 2019 dual purpose or grazing only winter crops were possible in many areas when established on lighter soils with conservation of soil moisture over the fallow period of the occasional showers or storms.
In contrast there was no hope of their establishment on the heavier adjoining country.
Also commonly improved pastures like serradella and tropical grass provided useful feed from light soils but next to nothing in these dry times on the heavier soils.
Next week: How early can grazing and dual purpose crops be sown
