Come Mother's Day weekend in May the rural community of Moree will dazzle, showcasing the impressive depth of its unique culture.
The highlight of the weekend is the Moree on a Plate Food and Wine Festival, to be held Saturday, May 13, and, in conjunction with Tourism Moree, visitors from across the region are invited to take the road less travelled for a weekend immersed in the community spirit of rural Australia.
Now in its 19th year, Moree on a Plate is a destination event attracting foodies and artisan producers from across NSW and Queensland.
An affordable gold coin donation entry ensures the festival is an event the whole family can enjoy, with celebrity chef Christine Manfield providing cooking demonstrations, a dedicated Kids Korner for the little ones, and a full day of live entertainment setting the vibrant atmosphere.
A rural hub with a penchant for fun, the festival is just one of the opportunities visitors have to enjoy Moree's hospitality over the Mother's Day weekend.
The fun kicks off on Thursday, May 11 at The Moree Gallery, which hosts a special group show, A Day to be Remembered, featuring artists Sarah Bishop, Jule Coyle, Margaret Dix, Ann Gordon, Sally Falkiner, Kate Hopkinson-Pointer, Jamila Hume, Matt James and Greta Laundy.
A Day to be Remembered brings together this significant group of diverse but significant Australian emerging artists, all reflecting on a day or moment in their immediate world or in their travels - each capturing a moment, then brought to life through their paintings.
The exhibition opens at 10am, with drinks and an opening on the Thursday evening - open to the public.
Local Indigenous art gallery, Yaama Ganu also has an exciting addition for the weekend, with leading Walpiri artists, Karen Napaljarri Barnes and Julie Nangala Robertson, visiting Moree for the opening of the group show from Central Desert Art Centre Warlukurlangu on Friday evening at 6pm.
This exhibition is free of charge and open to the public.
Come Friday morning, the artists will also be conducting a painting workshop at the gallery, with spaces very limited.
Gallery manager Toby Osmond said the visit from the women was a huge coup for the gallery, and the community.
"Karen is easily one of the most in demand artists working in today's contemporary Aboriginal Art space, and Julie is the daughter of pioneering Central Desert Artist Dorothy Napangardi and we are very excited to welcome them to Moree," Mr Osmond said.
Friday evening will also include drinks and nibbles at Moree's charming Town and Country Club, where visitors can relax on the homestead veranda and take in the atmosphere.
For a fascinating insight into traditional indigenous culture, join native grains specialist Kerrie Saunders on one of her Yinarr-Ma Bush Tucker Tours.
Kerrie is a proud Gomeroi woman and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to using the land for food, and what everyday plants have sustained humanity for centuries.
One of Australia's richest agricultural regions, tourists can visit producers on-farm for a firsthand insight into the production of pecans and cotton, with local farm tours complementing the festival.
Moree on a Plate will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 4pm, and features a full schedule of entertainment, all for a gold coin donation entry fee, and the fun needn't end then.
Come Mother's Day on Sunday Moree's iconic art gallery BAMM will host a very special, and limited, Air Dry Clay Ceramic Workshop with Iranian Australian Artist Morjgan Habibi. For bookings, visit trybooking.com/CHRJN
For more information on Moree on a Plate, see moreeonaplate.com.au and for what's on around Moree and to book tours, call 0267573350 or see moreetourism.com.au
Thursday, May 11
Moree Gallery Exhibition opening, 10am. Drinks with the artists 5.30pm-7.30pm. The exhibition runs until May 31.
Moree Tourism Lightning Ridge Tour.
Friday, May 12
10am Moree Tourism Cotton Tour.
Yaama Ganu Warlukurlangu Artists Exhibition opening, 5.30pm.
Drinks at the Moree Town and Country Club from 5pm.
Saturday, May 13
Moree on a Plate Food and Wine Festival - 10am - 4pm.
Moree Tourism Pecan Tour 9am - 12.
Sunday, May 14
BAMM Air Dry Ceramic Workshop trybooking.com/CHRJN
Monday, May 15
Moree Tourism Cotton Tour 10am - 1pm.
