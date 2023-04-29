The Land
News

Moree on a Plate Food and Wine Festival to be held on May 13

April 30 2023 - 7:00am
Moree Tourism will run dedicated pecan and cotton farm tours throughout the weekend. Picture supplied
Come Mother's Day weekend in May the rural community of Moree will dazzle, showcasing the impressive depth of its unique culture.

