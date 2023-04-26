Mangalore listed after being put to auction

THE 3481 hectare (8620 acre) freehold property Mangalore is on the market for $6.2 million, after being put to auction by Nutrien Harcourts on Wednesday.
The asking price is equal to about $1781/ha ($719/acre).
Located 19km south of Hermidale and 65km south west of Nyngan, the property offered by the Currans family is also presented with a 345ha (853 acres) of Crown grazing land.
Described as having generally undulating arable soft red and chocolate soils, the property also benefits from the Whitbarrow and local creek flood out system.
The heavily grassed property, which has good stands of buffel evident, has sheltered tree lines comprising of box, pine, rosewood, wilga and scattered kurrajong.
There are eight main grazing paddocks.
The well watered property has 10 dams, plus bore at the cattle yards. The average annual rainfall is 420mm (16.5 inches).
Improvements include a four stand, raised board shearing shed with a 13x20m wool room, steel sheep yards, and 300 head capacity steel mesh cattle yards, with a five way round draft, crush and loading ramp.
There is also a 13x20m hay storage shed and a 32x23m grain storage shed.
The two bedroom Taylor Made transportable homestead was built in 2017.
The clean, arable country had been running 350 cows and followers and Merino sheep seasonally.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts.
