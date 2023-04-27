Growing up as a female in a male-dominated industry, Yvette McKenzie never felt like she couldn't do something because of her gender. In fact, she says her father's unwavering support and belief in her is what gave her the grounding to succeed.
"I've been fortunate that my father has never been one to say, 'you can't do that' or 'you shouldn't be here', Yvette said.
"It wasn't until I attended university that I realised so many young women hadn't received that support from their fathers. That sounds so narrow-minded, but I had no idea."
Yvette has continued to make her way as a female in agriculture.
She worked as an animal nutritionist based in the Riverina for many years and still does the occasional farm visit. She was one of the first females to work in the Griffith Saleyards at a time when it was rare to see a woman in the yards and continues to help a local livestock agent at Cootamundra.
Yvette is also chair of the RAS Young Judges Competitions Committee, but it was her appointment as a board member of the NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association that deserves special mention.
Formerly known as the NSW Sheepbreeders' Association, it was formed in 1894 and never in its 128-year history had a woman been appointed to the board. Yvette puts this down to the fact that many women are happy to help run their studs in the background.
"If it is marketing, making decisions around genetics, or being hands-on, there are probably few of us who do that," Yvette said.
"I think there are maybe three women in NSW who own their sheep stud, and I may be the only one who started their own.
"I don't think it is about gender quotas on boards. I think it is about the right person for the right position. I have always stood by that."
One of three girls, Yvette is the only one to follow in her father's footsteps.
"I've always had a passion for sheep. I absolutely love it," she said.
"There's a photo of me, aged five, opening up this ram at a sale, and I would go along the line choosing which ones I liked at that age."
Alongside her father, Eric, 82, Yvette operates Grasmere Poll Merino stud on 1220 hectares (3000 acres) at Bethungra, NSW, about 20 kilometres west of Cootamundra.
The pair run 1600 breeding ewes, of which there are about 500 stud ewes. They focus on sheep that produce 18-19-micron, heavy-cutting wool.
Originally from Merriwagga, about 75km north of Griffith, the family made a move in 2002 with 3500 head of Merinos.
"My father and his brother grew up and lived on the property at Merriwagga, they were the fourth generation to live on the property with two families," Yvette said.
"We decided we needed a bit more country, so Dad decided that once my sister and I had graduated, we would look for a place of our own.
"We found the property at Bethungra, and he said to the real estate agent, 'I need someone to come over and approve it'. The agent responded, 'Oh, your brother is coming to have a look at it?' and Dad replied, 'no, my daughter' - he wanted my approval."
The McKenzies moved at the height of the drought.
"It was terrible. When we took the sheep over there, and I swear they thought they had died and gone to heaven," Yvette said.
"Even though it was the worst drought conditions that area had ever seen, to us, it was still much better than where we moved from."
Yvette has a positive working relationship with Eric.
"Dad and I have very different opinions as such. We class our own, we sometimes get to one sheep, and there is a 15-minute discussion over if we keep it or sell it," she said.
"But it is healthy for us to do that because we are justifying ourselves to someone else."
In about 2017, Yvette registered her own Merino stud. Rather than buying stud ewes, she had her own flock of 50 assessed. And in 2022, she took the next step into the show arena.
"Last year was my first time housing and competing with our rams," Yvette said.
"I knew with the nationals coming up, we would be lacking in sheep numbers for the competitions, so I decided to put some in the shed. I needed to get my name out there, and I wanted to see where I was benchmarked against other breeders.
"It was a good opportunity for me to find out what I was doing wrong and what I was doing right. In your own shed, that is all you see. It isn't until you put your sheep out against others that you know how big they are or if they're good enough."
Yvette had low expectations regarding her rams' chances at their first Sydney Royal.
"Before I left home, I told Dad I would be lucky to get first in a one-ram class," she said.
Yvette's ram went on to win grand champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram, but it was a moment tinged with sadness.
"Dad had a heart attack the day after I arrived at Sydney Royal last year, so he couldn't make it. It was bittersweet," Yvette said.
"This year, we thought we couldn't expect to do as well, and of course, one of the rams went through and got grand champion medium wool Poll Merino ram."
Yvette continues to push boundaries in the sheep breeding industry, adopting the use of genetic testing, which she has done for about seven years.
"I went to New Zealand on holiday, and I met a woman involved in DNA testing - it was the best day of my life," she said.
"I came home and said to Dad, 'This is what I'm doing', and he was amazing. He said, 'Yep, ok'. He has been so open-minded for me to try new things. It is the best thing I have done."
Yvette says genetics testing has allowed her to progress her stud stock quickly.
"I can go back three generations on the stud stock and know what works and what doesn't. If we don't keep pushing the boundaries, then we won't improve," she said.
