Yvette McKenzie pushes the boundaries as a woman in the Merino world

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Yvette McKenzie started showing her Merino rams at Sydney Royal with success in 2022. Picture by Hayley Warden
Yvette McKenzie started showing her Merino rams at Sydney Royal with success in 2022. Picture by Hayley Warden

Growing up as a female in a male-dominated industry, Yvette McKenzie never felt like she couldn't do something because of her gender. In fact, she says her father's unwavering support and belief in her is what gave her the grounding to succeed.

