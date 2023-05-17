Canberra Grammar School offers students a world of opportunity

Students who board at Canberra Grammar School are ready for the world thanks to the supportive community and vast opportunities offered by the school. Picture supplied

Life-long friendships, incredible experiences and high-quality education await all boarding students at Canberra Grammar School.

From Year 7 students can thrive in the boarding environment which benefits from a more than 90 years of history after being established in 1929.

This proud heritage coupled with a focus on the future has created a pastoral care system that is second to none.

The cornerstone of this system is student development with dedicated focus on their academic, medical and wellbeing needs.

A dedicated team ensures the boarding house is a home away from home for students while also offering excursions and activities.

A dedicated team ensures all boarding students are safe, happy and comfortable in the school and boarding environment. Picture supplied

A home away from home

To ensure students feel safe, comfortable and are able to develop their character a dedicated team focuses on their overall wellbeing.

Led by the head of boarding, the team supports boarding students with personal development assistance, targeted academic support structures and diverse social and leisure opportunities.

There's also practical assistance like school-based transport, and on-site medical support from nurses and a visiting GP.

"Living and learning in a residential setting creates a unique and supportive environment that nurtures the development of strong bonds between students and mentors," Canberra Grammar School deputy head David Smart said.

"We strongly emphasise inclusivity, respect, and empathy, providing a safe and nurturing environment where all students can thrive."

Year 11 student, Mia, said boarding has helped her in all areas of her life.

"The tutors provide us with academic support and help us learn life skills that will benefit us in the future. I love the community aspect of boarding and how everyone here is very accepting, regardless of age or where you come from," Mia said.

Boarding students benefit from the use of the school's extensive facilites with something to suit almost every interest. Picture supplied

State-of-the art facilities

The campus itself is reminiscent of country living spanning 22 hectares with lush plants, lawn and view of rolling hills.

Being located in the heart of Canberra in the suburb of Red Hill it's close to the airport, trains and buses for students to travel home while also being close to all the city has to offer.

"In Canberra, we enjoy all the opportunities that a capital city can offer at the pace and ease of a small town," Mr Smart said.

"The School takes advantage of the breadth of those opportunities, encouraging students to explore and succeed beyond the classroom.

"With the benefit of second-to-none facilities, we support our students' physical, social and emotional development with a focus on identity and community."

Male and female boarding houses which boast study and social spaces

Gym with two basketball courts and weights room

The Snow Concert Hall and Music Centre is the schools state-of-the-art performing arts centre

Health clinic

Heated indoor swimming pool

Tennis courts

Six ovals

Primary and senior school libraries

The Tim Murray Theatre and Performing Arts Centre is purpose-built for theatre, dance, concerts, recitals, lectures, seminars and conferences

The Chapel

Heritage-listed dining hall

Students enjoy meals in the Heritage-listed dining hall. This impressive building is just one of many located on campus. Picture supplied

Excursions and activities

Canberra Grammar School prides itself on fostering each student's unique personality and interests. The school offers a world of opportunities allowing students to unlock their potential and passion.

Just some of the activities offered include music, performing arts, sports, stem related areas like coding, chess, the sustainability club, rock climbing or public speaking just to name a few.

"We want to find what clicks with students and support them in pursuing that," Mr Smart said.

Canberra Grammar School students can select from a wide range of courses including if they undertake the New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) curriculum or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Picture supplied

Vast educational opportunities

Students have the choice of enrolling in the New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) curriculum or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

The rigorous academic programme includes a range of courses including traditional academic subjects and specialised programs including art, music and athletics.

The ideal learning environment is created through the smaller class sizes, dedicated teachers who foster intellectual curiosity in students.

"We are committed to nurturing the innate intellectual curiosity of our students by encouraging them to think critically, express themselves creatively, and develop a love of lifelong learning," Mr Smart said.