Life-long friendships, incredible experiences and high-quality education await all boarding students at Canberra Grammar School.
From Year 7 students can thrive in the boarding environment which benefits from a more than 90 years of history after being established in 1929.
This proud heritage coupled with a focus on the future has created a pastoral care system that is second to none.
The cornerstone of this system is student development with dedicated focus on their academic, medical and wellbeing needs.
A dedicated team ensures the boarding house is a home away from home for students while also offering excursions and activities.
A home away from home
To ensure students feel safe, comfortable and are able to develop their character a dedicated team focuses on their overall wellbeing.
Led by the head of boarding, the team supports boarding students with personal development assistance, targeted academic support structures and diverse social and leisure opportunities.
There's also practical assistance like school-based transport, and on-site medical support from nurses and a visiting GP.
"Living and learning in a residential setting creates a unique and supportive environment that nurtures the development of strong bonds between students and mentors," Canberra Grammar School deputy head David Smart said.
"We strongly emphasise inclusivity, respect, and empathy, providing a safe and nurturing environment where all students can thrive."
Year 11 student, Mia, said boarding has helped her in all areas of her life.
"The tutors provide us with academic support and help us learn life skills that will benefit us in the future. I love the community aspect of boarding and how everyone here is very accepting, regardless of age or where you come from," Mia said.
State-of-the art facilities
The campus itself is reminiscent of country living spanning 22 hectares with lush plants, lawn and view of rolling hills.
Being located in the heart of Canberra in the suburb of Red Hill it's close to the airport, trains and buses for students to travel home while also being close to all the city has to offer.
"In Canberra, we enjoy all the opportunities that a capital city can offer at the pace and ease of a small town," Mr Smart said.
"The School takes advantage of the breadth of those opportunities, encouraging students to explore and succeed beyond the classroom.
"With the benefit of second-to-none facilities, we support our students' physical, social and emotional development with a focus on identity and community."
Excursions and activities
Canberra Grammar School prides itself on fostering each student's unique personality and interests. The school offers a world of opportunities allowing students to unlock their potential and passion.
Just some of the activities offered include music, performing arts, sports, stem related areas like coding, chess, the sustainability club, rock climbing or public speaking just to name a few.
"We want to find what clicks with students and support them in pursuing that," Mr Smart said.
Vast educational opportunities
Students have the choice of enrolling in the New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) curriculum or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).
The rigorous academic programme includes a range of courses including traditional academic subjects and specialised programs including art, music and athletics.
The ideal learning environment is created through the smaller class sizes, dedicated teachers who foster intellectual curiosity in students.
"We are committed to nurturing the innate intellectual curiosity of our students by encouraging them to think critically, express themselves creatively, and develop a love of lifelong learning," Mr Smart said.