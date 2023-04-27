The Land
Seed nurseries encourage regrowth

By Newsroom
April 27 2023 - 10:00am
Louise Turner, Goodwood Station, White Cliffs, is addressing historic land degradation on her family's 90,000-acre property. Pictures supplied
Louise Turner, Goodwood Station, White Cliffs, is addressing historic land degradation on her family's 90,000-acre property. Pictures supplied

Goodwood Station's Louise Turner is addressing historic land degradation on her 90,000-acre property near White Cliffs in western NSW with the help of seed nurseries.

