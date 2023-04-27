Goodwood Station's Louise Turner is addressing historic land degradation on her 90,000-acre property near White Cliffs in western NSW with the help of seed nurseries.
The property has been in her husband, Zane's, family for 72 years and, like much of the surrounding area, has suffered from overgrazing.
"There was a lack of knowledge about how to graze it," Louise said.
"No one really understood the landscape at the time because it's very different on the western side of the Great Diving Range."
The resulting lack of vegetation led to a range of issues, including erosion and dust storms exacerbated by the ongoing drought. But Ms Turner says with new best-practice information, they have taken significant steps to improve land management in their Merino/Dohne ewe flock (wool and meat production) business.
READ MORE:
"Now we actually have the knowledge and the power to make change. We have the technology to communicate with each other more easily and to take on new things that give our kids a better chance of doing better again in the future," she said.
Ms Turner has taken a Landcare-led approach to restoring Goodwood Station, using seed nurseries to improve environmental conditions.
By fencing off one-hectare sections of her property using 2.1m high animal-proof exclusion fencing, she has created several seed nurseries where locally native plants, such as Speargrass (Austrostipa sp.), Wiregrass (Aristida sp.) and Lantern Bush (Abutilon sp.) can thrive.
Already there is an abundance of native seed, which Ms Turner has used for propagation and creating native groundcover through direct planting and natural dispersion from the seed nurseries.
"Groundcover is what retains the soil structure and the soil profile," she said. "As the land dries up, you've still got something there to hold the soil together so the soil isn't blown away."
While she recognises the significant financial commitment required to establish a seed nursery (up to $6500), she believes the benefits outweigh the costs.
Not only has the groundcover allowed her to graze stock and maintain habitat for native animals sustainably, but it has also helped drought-proof the property by improving the soil's ability to capture and absorb rainfall, protect available moisture from evaporation and boost soil nutrient retention.
The positive impact of Ms Turner's seed nurseries has led to neighbouring landholders expressing interest in creating seed nurseries of their own.
"It's a concept that's growing, and more and more people in the region want to put seed nurseries in," she said.
"They can see this aspect of land management is going to have a big impact on the paddock or the landscape that it's part of."
Western Landcare NSW manages and promotes innovative projects like these seed nurseries to support sustainable grazing enterprises, provide a head-start on germination after drought, and preserve biodiversity and pasture complexity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.