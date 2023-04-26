The Old Vic Inn sits on the picturesque historic main street of Canowindra; a classic example of late Victorian architecture with an iron-laced verandah.
Built in 1895, the Old Vic Inn has a rich history involving bushrangers - and its had its fair share of famous visitors over the years, including Nicole Kidman and Hugo Weaving.
The Inn is currently functioning as a fully ducted heated and cooled bed and breakfast, with full dining room, garden seating, industrial kitchen and operating bar. The building provides 15 rooms with ensuites, catering for a range of people; some exploring, others just passing through the town.
Owners Alison and Graeme Beasley have been running the Old Vic Inn for 20 years. Ms Beasley has loved running the Inn and speaks fondly of the history of the building.
"The legendary Bessie Robinson owned the original pub, the Victoria Hotel, and we were recently awarded a blue plaque in her honour. She was an incredible woman. She was only allowed to own the pub if she was married and so she married three times and had ten kids! She actually owned the land Canowindra is now built on."
Bessie Robinson (whose birth name was Elizabeth Jane Robinson) ran the Victoria Hotel from 1867. She was taken hostage by notorious bushranger Ben Hall and his gang, along with her sister Frances and many others in town. They were kept at pub while the bushrangers wined and dined; eventually paying the publican with the money the gang stole from the bank.
"Bessie and Frances kept everyone entertained, one playing the piano and the other singing. It's a nice, colourful piece of history. The original pub closed in '67 when the publican ran off with a barmaid, leaving seven children behind! Over the years, the site has been home to a brewery pub and a nursing home," Ms Beasley said.
Also read: Record breaking cow for Sprys Shorthorns
"Since we've been here, we've had many famous and well-known people pop in, from Nicole Kidman to Tim the Yowie man. I believe he'd been travelling around, searching for the legendary black panther in the Blue Mountains and then he came to Canowindra to listen to ghost stories. I'm not sure what he heard!"
The Old Vic Inn is priced at $1.5m and also features a large area behind the hotel which, according to Scott Munro at LJ Hooker, could be developed into several units.
"There's definitely room for up to five units that could be leased out to locals. The Old Vic Inn really is a beautiful building. The accommodation is great and there's a liquor licence so the business can be turned into a pub once again," Mr Munro said.
"It also comes with everything - from the furniture to the linen, which has taken many years to accumulate. So, it really is a fantastic deal for whoever ends up buying the Old Vic Inn - and everyone likes to own a piece of history."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.